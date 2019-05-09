MARSHFIELD – Security Health Plan of Wisconsin released the annual review of community investments for 2018-1819: Taking Care: A Community Investment. As a non-profit organization, Security Health Plan is focused on helping people and communities achieve their best health. The report highlights many of the ways Security Health Plan achieved that goal in 2018.
In 2018, Security Health Plan invested in community partnerships within 29 counties in the Health Plan’s service area. The investments focus on four community health priorities known as the ABCS: Alcohol and substance abuse, Behavioral health, Chronic disease and Social determinants of health. By focusing on these priorities, Security Health Plan made measurable improvement on the health of the communities they serve.
“Security Health Plan is proud to support our local organizations by providing them with resources to improve the health of their communities,” said Chief Executive Officer of Security Health Plan Julie Brussow. “As a not-for-profit health plan, we not only provide high-quality health insurance to our customers, we are improving the health of communities around our service area, reaching most of Wisconsin. In the past year and going forward, we’re supporting programs to curb suicide rates, reduce food insecurity, prevent prescription drug abuse, and more. This work is part of our mission, and is another way we care for the communities we serve.”
At Security Health Plan, there is a belief that people play an essential role in their own health care – and the more they know, the more they can take better care. Learn how Security Health Plan is helping people take care by reading Taking Care: A Community Investment at www.securityhealth.org/communitygiving. You can also use this link to request support and view upcoming grant opportunities.