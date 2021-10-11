MARSHFIELD – Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., has earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for its 2022 Medicare Advantage HMO-POS plans.
Every year CMS evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system used to rate Medicare Advantage and Part D Prescription Drug plans. The overall rating combines all of the plan’s scores, including summary ratings of 4.5 stars for medical services and 5 stars for prescription drug services.
Security Health Plan focuses on making sure its members have timely access to needed screenings, care and prescription drugs. Security scored 5 stars in individual member experience and access measures including getting needed care and prescription drugs, getting care quickly, customer service and overall rating of the health plan. Security also rated high on measures related to preventive care and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes.
“After two years with a rating of 4 stars, improvement to 4.5 stars places us among an elite group of health plans in Wisconsin and the nation,” said Krista Hoglund, Security Health Plan’s interim chief executive officer. “Our rating demonstrates our commitment to provide the highest quality service to our members and to meet or exceed all CMS quality benchmarks.”
Shelley Kress, the Plan’s director of health plan quality, said the rating reflects the first-rate care Security’s members receive from their doctors and other health professionals as well as the members’ satisfaction with Security Health Plan.
Security Health Plan offers six Medicare Advantage plans in 55 Wisconsin counties. Four of the plans offer Part D prescription drug coverage including one with a $0 premium. Each plan covers the full range of Medicare-covered services plus a $0 copay for primary care provider office visits and the freedom to use any Medicare-certified provider in the U.S. for the same costs as an in-network provider.
Other added features of Security’s Medicare Advantage plans include free health and smoking cessation support, preventive dental, hearing and vision exams, and allowances to purchase over-the-counter items, hearing aids and eyeglasses. Members also get access to a free SilverSneakers® fitness program membership, significant cost savings on insulin and optional comprehensive dental coverage.
Security Health Plan also offers its Secure Saver Medicare Medical Savings Account (MSA) and Medicare Supplement plans statewide.
Security Health Plan is holding limited-attendance in-person seminars, personal appointments and online webinars during Medicare’s annual enrollment period (AEP) from October 15 through December 7. The AEP is the only time most Medicare beneficiaries can change their benefits.
Individuals who have or will soon be eligible for Medicare can register for a seminar, appointment or webinar and find more information about Security Health Plan’s 2022 Medicare plans at www.securityhealth.org/medicare22 or by calling 1-720-572-1769 (TTY 711), seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.