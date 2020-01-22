Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank hit a record 5.1 million meal distribution mark in 2019. This is the most food ever distributed by the organization in its nearly 36-year history.
“It’s bittersweet,” shared Shaye Moris, Executive Director. “On one hand, we’re extremely proud of the work our donors, volunteers and agency partners helped us accomplish. On the other end we haven’t ended hunger in our region.”
Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank is the region’s only “food bank” and rescuer of nationally and regionally donated food for 180 non-profit charitable programs and approximately 44,000 people in need throughout NE Minnesota (St. Louis, Carlton, Lake and Cook counties) and NW Wisconsin (Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron counties). Started in 1984 in Gilbert, MN, to assist laid off iron mine workers and their families during an economic recession that had crippled the region, Second Harvest now reaches every corner of the Northland.
“We couldn’t do our work without the support we receive from individuals and organizations throughout our region,” Moris shared. “We should be proud as a region that we’ve provided so many meals to our neighbors in need.”
In addition to distributing a record amount of food, Second Harvest distributed a record 1.76 million pounds of fresh produce and engaged the most volunteer hours ever. Regional volunteers contributed a record 16,072 hours, the equivalent of 7.73 full-time positions which the food bank estimates saved an estimated $217,000 in staff expense.