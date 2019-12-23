New Year's by the Lake
will be presented Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at four venues including the Greysolon Ballroom, Moorish Room, the Norshor Theater and the exclusive pre-opening of Black Water Lounge in downtown Duluth.
New Year's by the Lake will begin with an elegant four course dinner (gluten free and vegan options will be available) in the Greysolon Ballroom and Moorish Rooms. Both rooms will have live music with the Sinatra/Buble' influenced Rickey Lee Biggs in the Ballroom and legendary piano and vocal virtuoso Tom Cawcutt in the Moorish Room. Dinner will be followed by an incredible performance by Seven Bridges Road, A Tribute to the Eagles in the NorShor Theater.
After the show, the evening will just be getting started as the Greysolon Ballroom will be converted into a dance hall featuring the high energy country and rock & roll sounds of the Whiskey Trail Band and Laura Velvet will wow the audience in the Moorish Room. Finally, the Black Water Lounge WILL BE OPEN exclusive for this event and will feature DJ Cory Bonneville from Sounds Unlimited playing the greatest dance hits from the 50's to today-this dance party will rival the best!
There will be countdowns, apps, a champagne toast and party favors at midnight in all three rooms as well as a photo booth.