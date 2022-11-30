Foundation provides more than $800,000 annually to Northland students
DULUTH—More than $800,000 in scholarships will be available starting Thursday to
soon-to-graduate high school seniors and other Northland residents seeking financial help with
college studies of all kinds.
The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation annually provides financial help through 80
scholarship programs established by donors and partners to help students throughout the region.
The first step for students interested in applying is to review the scholarships on the foundation’s
website to determine interest and eligibility.
Then, starting Thursday, students can apply using the foundation’s online form, also available on the
website. Filling out the single application on the site makes students eligible for most scholarships.
This year, the foundation has a new website that will make reviewing scholarship offerings and
applying easier. The site allows students to search for eligibility based on the degree type they seek
(two-year, four-year or other) and by the high school from which they graduated or GED program
that they completed. Many of the scholarships are geographically based. All scholarship descriptions
list eligibility requirements.
“Providing scholarships is one of the biggest jobs we do at the foundation,” said Amber Burns, the
community impact specialist who oversees the program. “Our region has always valued higher
education. That shows with the many scholarships our donors and partners have created and that we
have the pleasure of offering every year.”
She added: “We are excited to announce that students will soon be able to start applying for these
scholarships. We know scholarships can make a big difference, whether students are pursuing
education at a vocational or trade school, a community college, a four-year college or university or a
graduate program. Many of our scholarships are renewable for up to four years. A little time spent
reviewing the scholarships and applying can mean a lot to students as they try to make college work
financially.”
The deadline for applying for scholarships is noon Feb. 15. Students typically learn in the spring if
they have received a scholarship for the coming academic year.
For more information about the foundation’s scholarship offerings, please contact Burns at
aburns@dsacommunityfoundation.com or 218-726-0232.