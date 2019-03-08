Russell Steel will be moving to their new facility located in Proctor, MN April 17-19. They will be open for business in Proctor on April 22, 2019.
They are moving from their current location at 1240 Port Terminal Road in Duluth.
A company representative stated, “We are very excited about the relocation and looking forward to serving you better in the new space!”
Proctor City Administrator Mark Casey said, “We are excited to have Russell Steel relocate to Proctor and will do our best to make them feel welcome”. Chamber President Kyle Borg stated, “The Proctor Chamber welcomes Russell Steel as our newest business and wish them continued success.”
Russell Steel is a provider of carbon steel, aluminum and stainless steel and will be located at 329 Second Avenue Street in Proctor. They also offer sheet/plate burning, shearing, band saw cutting, and production saw cutting. Family-owned and operated for over 30 years, Russell Steel is well-known for helping their customers get the job done quickly and accurately. Their knowledgeable team of metal specialists can help with any questions.
Russell Steel serves the general public and commercial businesses. A quarter of their shop is set up for walk-in customers, stop on in! No job is too large or too small.
For more information on Russell Steel contact Lisa Russell Hansmann at (218) 727- 1225, or go to their website at https://www.russellsteelduluth.com/.