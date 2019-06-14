MINNEAPOLIS, MN (June 14, 2019) – RSM US LLP (“RSM”) – The RSM US Foundation was pleased to recently donate $258,000 to four nonprofit organizations – Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Girl Scouts USA, Junior Achievement and The Rosen Foundation – during the RSM US LLP (“RSM”) biennial owners’ meeting at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando.
Funds were raised through the meeting’s “bold step” challenge, which promoted health and wellbeing during the event. Winners of the bold step challenge received donations from the RSM US Foundation to their local Birdies Fore Love charitable efforts. In addition, RSM owners attending the meeting donated 1,300 pairs of shoes and socks to an Orlando-based nonprofit for children in need.
The RSM US Foundation was established in 2014 as part of RSM’s giving strategy and to support the firm’s value of stewardship, which the firm defines as leaving things better than they found them. A tax exempt public charity, the foundation is dedicated to building tomorrow’s middle market business leaders.
“I’m continuously blown away by the generosity of our people and by the owners of our firm,” said Joe Adams, managing partner and CEO with RSM US LLP. “We knew our owners’ meeting would provide us with an opportunity to support the local community, as well as other nonprofits aligned with the RSM US Foundation’s mission, but we had no idea how much our people would open their hearts and their wallets during this event.”
“This event is just one example of how those with RSM truly live our value of stewardship,” said Doug Opheim, chief financial officer and chairman of the Board of Directors of the RSM US Foundation. “At RSM, stewardship is one of our core values, but it’s also something that we demonstrate every day in the 87 cities nationwide where our people live and work.”
Additional ways that RSM and the RSM US Foundation support the local communities where the firm operates include:
- Volunteer Day - Established in 2010, RSM US Volunteer Day represents our commitment to giving our time in the communities where we work and live. In 2018, approximately 2,400 RSM employees and clients participated in more than 56 volunteer activities across the country to give back to their local communities. More than 57 charities benefited, including Ronald McDonald House, schools, food banks and children's hospital.
- Birdies Fore Love – RSM partners with the Davis Love Foundation – host organization of PGA TOUR event The RSM Classic – on Birdies Fore Love. Through the program, each RSM office selects a local charity that supports youth in the areas of education, hunger, housing and health. Each charity benefits from the funds raised locally by employees, clients, family and friends. With a generous match from the RSM US Foundation, we were able to give over $2.8 million directly to deserving charities in 2018.
To learn more about the RSM US Foundation, read the 2018 RSM US Foundation giving report.
About the RSM US Foundation
In 2014, RSM laid the footings of a giving strategy designed to be compelling to our people, our clients and our markets, while enhancing our longstanding support of the communities where our employees live and work. The result is the RSM US Foundation. A tax-exempt public charity, our firm’s foundation is dedicated to building tomorrow’s middle market leaders by enhancing educational outcomes through programs to help individuals develop career paths to become an entrepreneurs or middle market business leaders, and to supporting organizations committed to providing stable environments for youth in the areas of hunger, housing and health, thereby helping them excel in education.
About RSM US LLP
RSM’s purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business environment.
RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 41,000 people in 116 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.