MINNEAPOLIS, MN (October 02, 2019) – RSM US LLP (“RSM”) – RSM US LLP (“RSM”) – the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – recently conducted its tenth annual RSM US Volunteer Week, previously known as Volunteer Day, during which nearly 3,700 RSM employees and clients participated in more than 100 volunteer activities across the country to give back to their local communities.
RSM’s annual volunteer event has grown so much that this year, the firm expanded it to an entire week to maximize the positive impact on the communities where its people work and live.
During the firm’s annual volunteer initiative, RSM’s people, clients and friends join forces to showcase the firm's core value of stewardship. Supporting 66 charitable organizations this year, employees and clients helped schools rebuild their gardens, install playgrounds, paint classrooms and organize books in their libraries; assisted with packaging food for local food banks; helped to build a house from scratch; and participated in many other activities across the nation to help various communities where RSM has offices.
“At RSM, our tradition of stewardship has held firm since we were founded in 1926,” said Joe Adams, managing partner and CEO of RSM US LLP. “We are proud to have so many of our people and clients come together to serve our communities not only during Volunteer Week, but on an ongoing basis throughout the year. Our people want to make a difference, which is evident through their continued commitment to sharing their time, treasures and talents to help others.”
Recognizing RSM’s passion for giving back, the RSM US Foundation’s ‘Dollars for Doers’ program makes Volunteer Week even more rewarding by matching employees’ direct volunteer hours with dollars for charitable organizations whose missions align with the foundation’s mission of building tomorrow's middle market leaders.
“The RSM US Foundation is honored to support the firm’s Volunteer Week and amplify our people’s philanthropic efforts,” said Doug Opheim, RSM US chief financial officer and chair of the RSM US Foundation. “By enhancing the time investment that our colleagues make each year through Dollars for Doers, we’re thrilled that we can further support their charitable efforts.”
To learn more about how RSM supports the community, visit the Community page of the firm's website.