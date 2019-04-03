Firm Receives 100 Percent on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Scorecard on LGBTQ Workplace Equality
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (April 3, 2019) – RSM US LLP (“RSM”) – the nation’s leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market – recently announced that it received a perfect score of 100 on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. RSM joins the ranks of more than 560 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for our ongoing commitment to fostering inclusion and equality,” said Richard Caturano, national leader – culture, diversity and inclusion with RSM US LLP. “At RSM, we continually seek to understand the unique differences among our talented people and drive our inclusion efforts through various workplace initiatives. For instance, one of our employee network groups, Pride, works to support LGBTQ employees, clients and allies through recruitment, retention and business activity alignment with LGBTQ organizations.”
“This recognition underscores our mission to transform innovation, collaboration and business results through a culture of diversity and inclusion,” continued Caturano.
“The top-scoring companies on this year’s CEI are not only establishing policies that affirm and include employees here in the United States, they are applying these policies to their global operations and impacting millions of people beyond our shores,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Many of these companies have also become vocal advocates for equality in the public square, including the dozens that have signed on to amicus briefs in vital Supreme Court cases and the more than 170 that have joined HRC’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act. Time and again, leading American businesses have shown that protecting their employees and customers from discrimination isn’t just the right thing to do -- it’s also good for business.”
The 2019 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. RSM’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria resulted in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.
For more information on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit the HRC website.
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.