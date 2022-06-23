Coming to Giants Ridge: Sat., Aug. 20, Aaron Lee Tasjan along with special guest Mae Simpson. Help us #RocktheRidge in our second annual outdoor concert event, to be held in the Giants Ridge Courtyard. Gates open at 5pm, tickets are $25, and available online at giantsridge.com. Parking is free. This is an outdoor event. The Lodge and Main Chalet will not be open to the general public.
With inspirations from Harry Nilsson, Beck and Tom Petty, Aaron Lee Tasjan brings interstellar pop, vintage glam, 90s Anglophilia to rock & roll. Opening the show is Minneapolis’ own Mae Simpson. Having played shows already in the Iron Range and Duluth, locals already know about her influences rom funk, soul, folk and rock n roll.
Music in Minnesota writes about Mae Simpson, “It was a set that made you glad you were there, so you can tell everyone when Mae Simpson Music are huge, that you saw them ‘when.’” And Rolling Stone raves about Aaron Lee Tasjan’s new album, “Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! is a triumphant progression, merging all Tasjan’s varied strands of his musical DNA into a genuine tour-de-force.”
With such a wide range of musical influences in one show, this concert will be great for the whole family. Seating will be general admission lawn seating. Chairs will not be provided. Please bring your own lawn chair and/or blankets. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
