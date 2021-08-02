The RiverWest development along the St. Louis River and Grand Avenue in West Duluth will mark a major milestone today with the start of road construction into the spectacular 26-acre parcel.
Mass grading of the site was completed in fall of 2020. The access road will enable RiverWest to REVEAL the spectacular views of the St. Louis River to the east and the hills of Spirit Mountain Recreation Area to the west.
With nine recreational trails running through or immediately adjacent and ten trailheads on or around the property, access to Duluth’s nationally recognized trail system is right there at RiverWest.
Scott Neustel, Ski Hut owner and partner in the RiverWest project, plans to capitalize on the outdoor recreation opportunities available at RiverWest. “My plan is to open one of very few regional demo centers for high performance mountain bikes. People will have the rare opportunity to test high end bikes in real conditions before they buy. With the amazing trail systems Duluth offers and the ability to test a high performance bike before purchasing, people will flock to Duluth from all over the country for this experience. We’ll also offer lessons, guided rides, rental and retail” Neustel stated.
Spirit Cove developer and project partner Dale Johnson plans a subdivision of Parcel E, which will have five lots with pre-designed homes. The subdivision lots will be available for sale in fall 2021.
The RiverWest REVEAL and site tour will take place on Wednesday, August 4 at 11am. Access to the site from Grand Avenue is directly across from the Spirit Mountain Grand Avenue Chalet.