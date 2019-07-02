Crafts, food, commercial vendors, displays, and ethnic music and dance will be featured at the 3rd Annual “Taste of Duluth” celebration of community, culture and cuisine, Saturday, July 13th from 11AM to 7PM at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth. A wide array of foods will be featured including American festival favorites, Eastern European, Asian, German, Italian, Amish, Greek, and much more.
New this year are expanded food selections in full and sample portions (including vegan), ethnic entertainment celebrating our culture, and a kid’s play area! This year organizers are giving the event the feel of the International Folk Festival that was held in Duluth for many years. Added to the Centricity stage presentations are traditional Ojibwe Dancers and drummers, the Singing Slovenes, and McInnis’ Kitchen along with the popular Fish Heads and Sydney Hansen. There will also be ethnic music in the food areas featuring The Happy Wanderers and Brett Borg.
Also new this year is the Taste of Duluth Kids Corner area featuring the Lake Superior Zoo, a bouncy house, inflatable obstacle course and yard games.
Taste of Duluth Buttons are now available at participating area retailers for $10 each. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Bluebird Foundation, a 501 C 3, that awards grants and scholarships to high school aged youth in the performing arts. The Taste of Duluth Buttons are good for incredible values at local businesses as well as access to a VIP area at Taste of Duluth and special prizes! A list of participating button businesses and offerings can be found at www.tasteofduluth.com. The Bluebird Foundation will present two $500 grants, through a generous donation from the Cloquet Eagles Club, at 3PM to two deserving area students.
For more information about participating in the event as a vendor, crafter or performer contact Walt Aplin at 218-591-5268 or Tracy Lundeen at 218-727-1177 or visit www.tasteofduluth.com