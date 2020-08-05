Paul Davis Restoration of the Northland, Vendela Racing and Gondik Law Speedway will host the 2nd Annual Suicide Prevention Awareness Night at the Races event on Friday, August 14 at Gondik Law Speedway, 4700 Tower Ave. in Superior.
Beginning at 6:30 pm, family friendly activities will include Hall of Fame Night racing in all stock car and vintage classes, with additional money added to the Pure Stock Purse, face-painting, a bouncy house, bicycle raffles, 50/50 raffles, and more. The cost per person includes a request for monetary donations, along with available sponsorships, and in-kind contributions will be accepted.
For more information, contact Sarah Peterson, Paul Davis’ Relationship Development Director at 218-391-7978 or email Sarah.Peterson@pauldavis.com.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, in the U.S., suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in adults, and the second leading cause of death for individuals aged 15 to 34 years. Estimates include 9.3 million people experience thoughts of suicide every year. Despite the devastating statistics, suicide is preventable. With appropriate resources, individuals can find help and learn how to provide support to others, that could potentially save lives.
“The fundraiser will also feature local mental health resources and a variety of information booths, plus dedication trophies for individuals who have lost their lives to suicide to be presented by friends and family, among others,” said Peterson. “Last year, we raised over $2,000 and hope to exceed that amount this year. A portion of the money raised from this event will go to Warriors Next Adventure, a non-profit founded in 2019 to help veterans battle Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (P.T.S.D.) and a myriad of local agencies to prevent and bring awareness to suicide. We also receive support and donations from the community and local companies.”