Superior, Wis. – July 11, 2019 – Paul Davis Restoration of the Northland will hold the company’s grand opening event on Wednesday, August 7 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. The family friendly open house will feature food, games, prizes, facility tours of the new office and warehouse, music, networking, and the local Vendela Racing Team’s stock car #15, among others. Activities will be held at Paul Davis Restoration of the Northland, 501 Tower Ave. in Superior. For more information and to RSVP, 218-355-0010 or email Sarah.Peterson@pauldavis.com. Visit the website at https://northland.pauldavis.com.
Office owner Caleb Brunz and General Manager Nick Seefert, welcome the community to commemorate the franchise location serving customers of the Twin Ports including Superior, Wis. and Duluth, Minn. With a team of full time, highly trained restoration professionals, Paul Davis Restoration of the Northland provides exceptional customer care with fire, water and mold damage restoration services for residential and commercial properties.
Full time restoration professionals and technicians at Paul Davis are certified from the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) in Water Damage Restoration, Applied Structural Drying, and Fire and Smoke Restoration. Seefert is also a Level 1 Certified Infrared Thermographer, Lead-Safe Renovator Certified, and is Xactimate proficient. Paul Davis Restoration is a member of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce and Superior Chamber of Commerce with additional involvement in the Northland community to help non-profit organizations.
Brunz also owns the highly successful Paul Davis of Greater St. Paul and Minneapolis franchise in St. Paul, Minn. with co-owner Mitch Seiffert. “I am so pleased to announce that our Northland office is formally opening at its new site, and that Nick heads up our team as we continue to promote key talent from within the organization and hire local tradesmen and professionals,” Brunz said.
###
For more than 50 years, Paul Davis Restoration Inc. has restored residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms and disasters. The experts at Paul Davis understand the complex process of recovering from property damage and provide complete services; there is no need for the expense and confusion of hiring multiple contractors. Paul Davis is a one-stop shop for disaster damage and restoration. Paul Davis Restoration has more than 300 independently owned franchises in the United States and Canada. The professionals at Paul Davis are certified in emergency restoration, reconstruction and remodeling. For more information, visit the company website at www.pauldavis.com.