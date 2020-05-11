Superior, WI – May 11, 2020 –P&R Companies is pleased to announce its newest luxury development— Central Flats construction is well under way and slated for a January 2021 completion. Central Flats offers its residents exceptional living spaces, premium amenities and ultra-convenient access to the downtown area of Superior, Wisconsin and Duluth, Minnesota. The property begins leasing retail and residential space this month.
“We are very excited about the Central Flats development. It’s wonderful to give life to a block of Superior that has been vacant for a long time, especially with a mixed-use development like this,” said Megan Holsclaw, property manager for P&R Properties. “We have a variety of living options for the college student to retiree and anyone in between with studio apartments to 3-bedroom homes.”
The contemporary apartments are a collection of 130 studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom homes with a variety of layouts and designer-inspired styles. Many of the apartments serve up an array of downtown Superior views and beautiful horizon vistas of Lake Superior. The building also features an open-air deck located within the center of the building design. This outdoor recreation area has gourmet grilling stations, outdoor gaming and plenty of hang-out spaces throughout.
The heartbeat of this community are its social areas, which include amenities such as a BYOB bar, gaming room, a library and tech center, fitness center, On Demand fitness room, secure package receiving area in the main lobby and other inviting areas. Additional lifestyle amenities feature a dog wash station, indoor bike storage, as well as heated, garage parking
The location of Central Flats is just a 5-minute walk to Superior’s downtown Government Center or the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus. It is also conveniently located on Belknap Street with access to North or South bound I-35 and Highway 53 providing an easy commute in whichever direction.
For additional information about Central Flats apartments, please contact Megan Holsclaw, Property Manager at (218) 481-7322 or visit www.prproperties.org.