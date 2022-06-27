Through the contributions of Lake Country Power's participating members, the Operation Round Up® Electric Trust Board recently approved $57,115 in assistance to local community programs during its quarterly meeting.
The cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 44 grant applications and distributed funds to 42 projects and programs this past quarter. Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.9 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.
All funds generated through Operation Round Up® are set aside in a trust fund. A voluntary Trust Board of nine co-op members administers the trust. Of the funds collected through the program, 100 percent is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process. The Trust Board uses special guidelines and policies when choosing recipients.
Most Recent Recipients
Grace House of Itasca County, funds for homeless funding and volunteer recognition
North Country Ride, funds for feed toward therapy horses
Walker Area Food Shelf, funds to help offset rising food costs
Walker Bay Theater, funds for the summer 2022 theater season
Itasca Curling Association, funds to replace ice matt system
Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival Committee, funds for community carnival activities
Alborn Volunteer Fire Department, funds for self-contained breathing apparatuses
Siseebakwet Lake Association, funds toward a porta-potty at public landing
Mount Itasca Ski and Outing Club, funds toward ski patrol
Up North Quilt Guild, funds toward valor quilts
Grand Rapids Farmers Market, funds to promote healthy eating through the Power of Produce Club
City of Hill City, funds for community playground
Deer River Area Food Shelf, funds to help with hunger
Foster Love Closet, funds toward supplies and clothing
Longville Area Community Choir, funds for free music concerts in the park
New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center, funds toward washer and dryer to clean free used clothing
ElderCircle Senior Day, funds toward a dinner for 400+ seniors
Queen of Peace Quilters, funds for adult and baby quilts
Lawron Church Quilters, funds for quilting
Moose Lake Township, funds for pickleball courts
Cloquet Fourth of July Celebration, funds for free family celebrations
Lakeside Quilters of Tamarack, funds for community service quilts
St. Louis County Volunteer Rescue Squad, funds for binoculars for incident response
Grand Rapids Players Association, funds for Grand Rapids Players Summer Theater Kids Camp
Old School Lives, funds for Cultivating Connection 2022
Voyageurs Lutheran Ministry (Camp Hiawatha), funds for septic field replacement
Embarrass Region Fair Association, funds for tents at Embarrass Region Fair
Voyageurs Lutheran Ministry (Camp Vermilion), funds for EpiPens and first aid packs
Project Care Free Clinic, funds for basic healthcare of uninsured and underinsured
Northern Lights Music Festival, funds for the music festival season
Alpha Delta Kappa Psi Chapter, funds for Little Red Bookshelf and Tales for Tots
Farmstead Artisans, funds to update the museum coffee center and visiting area
Itasca County Family YMCA, funds for youth room
Washington Elementary School P.I.E., funds for eighth annual Light Up The Night run/walk
Town of Morcom, funds for community playground
Carlton County Retired Educators, funds for cleaning supplies
Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Wright, funds for quilts
Ely Folk School, funds for Kids Makers Mornings
Well Being Development/Northern Lights Clubhouse, funds for transportation, food support, technology access
Orr Volunteer Fire Department, funds for turnout gear for volunteer firefighters
Northern Lakes Arts Association, funds for children’s theater accessible for all
Boys & Girls Club of the Northland-Hibbing Initiative, funds for general operating support
Operation Round Up® is a charitable program unique to electric co-ops, which is designed to provide financial assistance to worthwhile activities and community projects by “rounding up” members’ electric bills to the nearest dollar. The average donation of each participating Lake Country Power member is less than $6 annually.
Among Lake Country Power’s 43,000 members, nearly 64 percent of all active electric accounts participate in the program through voluntary contributions. Interested members can opt into the Operation Round Up® program by calling the cooperative at 800-421-9959 or using an online form at lakecountrypower.coop.
Applications are available online at www.lakecountrypower.coop (My Cooperative > Community > Operation Round Up®). The next application deadline is August 15.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to more than 43,000 members and has offices located in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.