Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers likely late, and possibly a thunderstorm. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.