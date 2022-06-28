Northwood Technical College received donations totaling $90,000 from Cenovus
Superior Refinery and Enbridge Energy to assist in buying a generator for its new mobile welding lab. The purchase will allow welding students to gain hands-on skills from anywhere.
General Manager Chris Fortenberry of Cenovus presented Northwood Tech Foundation with a $50,000 check, while Community Engagement Strategist Michelle Johnson of Enbridge presented Northwood Tech Foundation with a $40,000 check at the Superior Campus Thursday, June 23. Dean of Academic Programming and Associate Dean of the Ashland Region Karen Hoglund and Executive Director Kimberly Pearson of the Northwood Technical College Foundation received the checks on behalf of the project.
“We very much appreciate the support of Enbridge and Cenovus to make this innovative, mobile training opportunity a reality for the communities of Northwest Wisconsin,” said Northwood Tech President John Will.
The initial funds for the mobile welding trailer were secured through a $750,000 consortium grant with Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC), however power for the trailer was not included. Enbridge Energy and Cenovus Superior Refinery stepped in to power the project by funding the generator for the lab.
Fortenberry and Johnson remarked about the importance of working together to bring educational opportunities to more people in Northwest Wisconsin.
“At Cenovus, one of our core values is ‘Do It Together,’ which aligns well with the Northwood Technical College’s creation of the mobile welding lab,” said Fortenberry. “Cenovus Superior Refinery supports this initiative so that everyone, regardless of their location or barriers, can access training and careers of their choice. We can’t wait to see the number of students that will
thrive because of this program, and the gaps in the welding workforce that this will fill.”
“Enbridge is committed to fueling futures by supporting education and developing the potential of people,” said Johnson. “We’re excited to support our longtime partner Northwood Technical College by helping power this innovative welding program that will provide access to training across northern Wisconsin. Increasing opportunities for people to learn close to home is like a
rising tide that lifts all boats, benefiting our rural communities, trade groups, projects, and local employers, as individuals gain in-demand skills and expertise.”
