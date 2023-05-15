Do you have an area of expertise that you currently work in, but maybe want to make a shift in your career path? Perhaps you’ve thought that you might like to teach your knowledge and skills to others, for example courses in nursing or manufacturing. If this piqued your interest, then Northwood Technical College has an upcoming Instructor Hiring Fair on
Thursday, May 18 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
This virtual session will provide information to answer questions you may have about making a transition to teaching in your field. The Instructor Hiring Fair will be held via Microsoft Teams and is for anyone interested in teaching at a post-secondary level or perhaps looking to make a career change to teaching.
Attendees will have the chance to explore teaching at Northwood Tech through an online information session where they will hear from Northwood Tech faculty about teaching at the College. The information session will also provide information about full-time and part-time teaching opportunities at Northwood Tech, while also explaining the credentials and career
experience that counts toward faculty qualifications.
For registration information to attend the Instructor Hiring Fair, visit NorthwoodTech.edu/Teach.
