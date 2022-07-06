The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board (NWWIB) is seeking applications to fill
vacancies on their Board of Directors. Board members must be either owners, chief executive officers,
chief operating officers, or other individuals in leadership or hiring authority.
The NWWIB is a public/private partnership between government and business that plans, administers,
and coordinates employment and training programs for adults and youth in the 10 Northwest Wisconsin
counties of Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, and Washburn.
As a workforce development board, NWWIB strives to create a training and employment system that
involves education, economic development, prospective training operators, area employers,
employees, workers, and job seekers.
The role of the NWWIB is that of a coordinating, planning, and collaborating entity resulting in a
workforce system that is flexible, seamless, and responsive to the dual needs of job seekers and
employers. The NWWIB is committed to seeking out best practices and developing strategic initiatives
that will lead to economic self-sufficiency for residents of our region. The NWWIB actively works to
support local businesses by collaborating with them to create a talent pipeline for a knowledge-based
economy.
Information about the Board of Directors and how to apply can be found here:
https://www.nwwib.com/board. Questions about applying to become a board member of the NWWIB,
can be directed to Mari Kay-Nabozny, CEO of the NWWIB, at mari@nwwib.com or 715-685-1427.