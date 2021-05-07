Between January 1 and March 31, 2021, the Northland Foundation made 62 grants totaling $1,003,280 to benefit the people and communities of northeastern Minnesota. An additional three grants were awarded in April by the middle and high school students on the Youth In Philanthropy board, for a combined total of 65 grants and $1,006,280 awarded in recent months.
Youth In Philanthropy grants may be up to $1,000 each and support children-and-youth driven projects. This experiential learning program is made possible by funding from the Scott and Holly Martin Family Foundation, as well as donations from members of the Northland Foundation’s Emeritus Trustee Group.
The two largest grants were made through the foundation’s $3 million Integrated Rural Community Aging Program to help grow the workforce providing care for older adults. The Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging and the Applied Learning Institute received $100,000 and $95,000 respectively. Both grantees are using the funding to implement innovative, multi-year projects in designed to attract, train, and retain more people to careers that provide care to the region’s fast-aging population.
“Community-based services like home health care, assisted living, chore service, and respite care struggled to find enough paid staff and volunteers even before the pandemic,” stated Erik Torch, Director of Grantmaking. “It’s an ongoing trend that northeastern Minnesota, especially, needs to address.”
“The two grantees will build on existing programs and try some new directions to help grow the labor pool. We are excited to see their projects unfold,” Torch added.
All recent Northland Foundation grants are as follows.
Lake Superior School District - ISD #381, Two Harbors, $4,000
To support early childhood screenings in the Lake Superior School District.
Esko Public Schools - ISD #099, Esko, $3,850
To provide a summer academic support program for children entering Kindergarten.
Summer Work Outreach Project (SWOP), Mt. Iron, $14,000
To support summer career and life skills development programming to teens across the Iron Range.
The Hills Youth and Family Services, Duluth, $30,000
To provide childcare, food, mental health services, and academic support to the children of essential workers.
GND Development Alliance, Duluth, $15,000
To support out-of-school time programming for youth in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood.
Duluth Public Schools - ISD #709, Duluth, $5,000
To utilize an adaptive reading program that works to improve comprehension, vocabulary, motivation, and reading efficiency of middle school students.
Individual and Community Wellbeing
Grace House of Itasca County, Grand Rapids $5,000
To provide shelter and support services to people experiencing homelessness in Itasca County.
Duluth Plant-A-Lot Community Garden Program, Duluth $5,000
To support scholarships that provide free or low-cost plots to gardeners with low incomes, while also continuing to offer high-quality garden spaces and programming.
Churches United In Ministry, Duluth, $50,000
To support the launch of a new meal delivery program for people at risk of hunger and who have transportation barriers.
Loaves and Fishes Too, Minneapolis, $10,000
To support meal programs to reduce food insecurity in Aitkin County.
Zeitgeist Center for Arts and Community, Duluth $15,000
To support outreach and engagement around community development issues in Duluth's Hillside neighborhood.
Black Liberation Lab, Duluth, $20,000
To strengthen the development of a new organization focused on eliminating anti-black racism in the Duluth area.
Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, Superior, $20,000
To supply shelter and support services to victims of domestic violence.
Men As Peacemakers, Duluth, $20,000
To support programming to help reduce the harm caused by the highest risk repeat offenders of domestic violence in St. Louis County.
First Witness Child Advocacy Center, Duluth, $25,000
To support the expansion of child abuse investigations and Safe and Strong Prevention Programming in Carlton County.
Duluth Center for Women & Children, Duluth, $5,000
To assist with the start-up of a new organization to serve women and children in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood.
United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, Chisholm, $30,000
General operating support for the programs and partners of the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota.
University of Minnesota Foundation, Duluth, $5,000
To support the establishment of a Native American residency program to increase the number of Native American doctors.
Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity, Duluth, $14,000
To support a home modification program to help older adults maintain their independence and continue to live at home.
Age Well Arrowhead, Inc, Duluth, $5,000
To support the strengthening of volunteer programs to help older adults maintain their independence.
KOOTASCA Community Action, Inc., Grand Rapids, $20,000
To support internet and computer access to families who have barriers to broadband access in Itasca and Koochiching counties.
Minnesota Environmental Partnership, St. Paul $5,000
To provide outreach, education, and free testing to families in the Central Hillside neighborhood of Duluth who are at risk of drinking water contaminated with lead.
Integrated Rural Community Aging – Community Planning & Care Coordination
The following grants were made through the Northland Foundation’s Integrated Rural Community Aging Program to increase access, awareness, and availability of services to help older adults and their family caregivers age successfully in their setting of choice. The foundation is partnering with 7 lead aging services organizations across northeastern Minnesota to support community-based work.
Care Partners of Cook County, Grand Marais, $65,000
For efforts to improve access, awareness, and availability of services that support successful aging among Cook County older adults and their family caregivers.
Aitkin County CARE, Inc., Aitkin $65,000
For efforts to improve access, awareness, and availability of services that support successful aging among Cook County older adults and their family caregivers.
Integrated Rural Community Aging – AGE to age Implementation
The following grant was made through the Northland Foundation’s Integrated Rural Community Aging Program, providing multi-year support for intergenerational activities in AGE to age sites.
Chisholm KIDS PLUS, Chisholm, $50,000
To provide multi-year support for intergenerational activities through the Chisholm AGE to age and Reading Pals Programs.
Integrated Rural Community Aging – AGE to age Fellows
The following grant was made through the Northland Foundation’s Integrated Rural Community Aging Program.
Chisholm KIDS PLUS, Chisholm, $16,500
To support an AGE to age Fellow Team, made up of a college student and a 50+ adult, to work together to offer intergenerational programming in their hometown.
Integrated Rural Community Aging – Quality of Care/Workforce
The following grants were made through the Northland Foundation’s Integrated Rural Community Aging Program for efforts to increase the quantity and quality of workforce providing services and supports to older adults in northeastern Minnesota.
Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging, Duluth $100,000
To help enhance the quality and availability of care for older adults and their caregivers by expanding the informal and formal direct care workforce.
Applied Learning Institute, Virginia $95,000
To help enhance the quality and availability of care for older adults and their caregivers by expanding the informal and formal direct care workforce.
Economic Development and Community Vitality
Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, Saint Paul $5,000
To support activities to strengthen the nonprofit sector in northeastern Minnesota.
Native Governance Center, Duluth, $25,000
To support programming to strengthen Tribal governance.
ULI Foundation, Boston, $5,000
Supporting mayors from northeastern Minnesota to participate in a non-partisan effort to build civic trust across our state starting with leaders from the local level.
APEX, Duluth, $15,000
To support economic development efforts in Duluth and the surrounding area.
COVID-19 Relief & Recovery
School and Community Organizations, Northeastern MN, $224,530
The following 26 grants were awarded in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education on behalf of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund for emergency wrap-around early care and education services. The grants are designed to support northeastern Minnesota children ages 0-8 from underserved populations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
United Way of Carlton County, Cloquet, $5,000
Lake Superior School District - ISD #381, Two Harbors, $7,500
Itasca County Family YMCA, Grand Rapids, $5,000
Hope for Kids Childcare Center, Duluth, $7,500
Proctor Public Schools - ISD #704, Proctor $10,000
Esko Public Schools - ISD #099, Esko, $10,000
YWCA of Duluth, Duluth, $14,970
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, Duluth, $5,000 Duluth Early Childhood Family Education, Duluth $10,000
Lake Superior Zoological Society, Duluth $10,000
Duluth Area Family YMCA, Duluth, $7,500
Project READ, Grand Rapids, $5,000
The Salvation Army Duluth, Duluth $5,000
Center City Housing Corporation, Duluth $10,000
Kiddy Karousel Child Care Center, Hibbing $5,000
South Koochiching-Rainy River School District-ISD #363, Northome $12,060
Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Cloquet, $15,000
Cook County Schools - ISD #166, Grand Marais, $7,500
Carlton County Children and Family Services Collaborative, Carlton $15,000
Duluth Area Family YMCA, Duluth $7,500
Cook County Community YMCA, Grand Marais, $7,500
Children of Grace Childcare & Education Center, Hibbing, $10,000
YMCA Early Childhood Development Center, Hermantown $7,500
Duluth Children's Museum, Duluth $5,000
Mesabi Family YMCA, Virginia $15,000
Licensed Child Care Providers, Northeastern MN $11,400
The following 4 grants were awarded through the Northland Foundation’s Emergency Child Care Grant Program, with the support of numerous funding partners, to licensed family and center-based child care providers serving the children of emergency and essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Busy Bee Day Care, Hibbing, $1,200
Kristen's Kare Daycare, Hibbing, $1,200
Virginia Drop In Daycare, Virginia, $4,500
Milestones Daycare, LLC, Virginia, $4,500
KIDS PLUS Youth In Philanthropy Grants
The following 3 grants were awarded by the Northland Foundation's KIDS PLUS Youth In Philanthropy Board at their April 2021 meeting. The Board is made up of middle and high school students and volunteer adult mentors. They meet three times per year to consider grants up to $1,000 each for children-and-youth led projects in the region.
Cloquet Senior High School - ISD #94, Cloquet $1,000
To support the addition of a second robot that will increase productivity and learning time and expand the team.
REACH Mentoring Program, Cloquet, $1,000
To create an art-based service learning camp for students. Students will learn that they can help change the world with their creativity.
King School Girl's YOUth Group, Talmoon, $1,000
To support the expansion of the camp to offer more students the opportunity to participate in the 3-day camping experience at little or no charge.