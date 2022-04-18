Northland Foundation awards 7 Maada’ookiing grants to Indigenous individuals for community projects Diversity of creative, grassroots work approved for $17,000 in funding by Maada’ookiing Board Members
From shared geography of Northeast Minnesota and all or parts of five Tribal nations – The Northland Foundation is pleased to announce the individuals and projects awarded Maada’ookiing grants. The Maada’ookiing board met in March to review and approve awards. Maada'ookiing (“the distribution” in Ojibwe) is a Northland Foundation program to strengthen relationships with Indigenous community, build partnerships with Native nations, and offer support for community members to expand capacity in northeastern Minnesota. A grant opportunity is offered three times per year, awarding up to $2,500 per grant for Tribal citizens, descendants, or those have kinship ties or affiliation to Indigenous communities within the Foundation’s geographic service area. Grant applications are accepted anytime on the online grant portal. The next application deadline is May 15, 2022.
The March 2022 grantees are:
• Sarah Agaton Howes: $2,500 To create an updated edition of the Nookomis Obagijigan Moccasin Pattern Book which will be shared to teach the traditional practice of making moccasins.
• Sherelle Graves: $2,500 To teach traditional quilt making practices along with how they are used in ceremony and with Ojibwe language.
• Emily Smith: $2,500 To support the preservation and sharing of Ojibwe culture through Big Drum ceremonies in the Sawyer area.
•Cheyanne Peet: $2,500 To create opportunities for Anishinaabe women across generations to learn traditional quilt making and foster healing.
• Gerald White: $2,400 To create a series of videos that share the history and techniques for making traditional Ojibwe style canoe paddles.
• Theodore DeFoe: $2,500 To provide programming for youth to share knowledge on the gathering and use of birchbark and basswood in traditional ceremony and crafts.
• Amber Reynolds: $2,000 To provide positive, enriching opportunities to help people maintain their sobriety.