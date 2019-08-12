Northeast Minnesota – During the second quarter of 2019, the Northland Foundation awarded 42 grants totaling $389,835. Five grants of $10,000 were made to increase the supply of child care openings in the region. The five child care grants were awarded to help with the start-up four new programs that will be located in Eveleth, Aitkin, Duluth, and Hermantown, and to help expand an existing child care program located in Virginia. The $50,000 in funding for these grants was provided by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
“We are appreciative that the State of Minnesota has committed funding to help increase access to high-quality child care in our region,” stated Tony Sertich, Northland Foundation’s president. “Solutions to the shortage of care can be found if public and private sectors – like the Northland Foundation – work together with local communities, and we continue to support the child care providers who are already doing this incredibly important job.”
All 42 grants made between April 1 st and June 30 th are as follows.
Child Care Grants, Northeastern Minnesota
For child care program start-ups and expansions with funding provided by the Minnesota Department of Human Services and the support of the Northland Foundation. $50,000
Brandie's Little Bear Learning Center, Eveleth $10,000
Hope United Methodist Church, Duluth $10,000
Virginia Drop In Daycare, Virginia $10,000
Aitkin Health Services, Aitkin $10,000
Duluth Area Family YMCA, $10,000
To support high quality care and education for the YWCA's child care and preschool programs. $4,510
Northome KIDS PLUS/Northome School - To provide programming to introduce youth to a variety of careers. $5,000
Northome KIDS PLUS/Northome School - To support a new service learning program for middle school students. $2,500
Hibbing Public Library, Hibbing $5,000
To support a summer reading program in the Hibbing area.
Hibbing Kinship Mentoring Program - To support strong social-emotional development through mentoring for Hibbing area youth. $27,500
Cook County Schools - ISD #166, Grand Marais - To support in-school programming that supports the social-emotional development of students. $18,000
Kids Closet of Duluth, To provide school clothing and winter outerwear to students in need. $5,000
North Shore Health Care Foundation, Grand Marais - To support access to oral health education and care to children and youth in Cook County. $10,000
INDIVIDUAL AND COMMUNITY WELLBEING
Fathers Rise Together, Duluth
To support business planning workshops to assist entrepreneurs of color in the Duluth area. $9,000
Well Being Development, Ely - To support the launch of a new program to help people with chronic mental illness gain access to employment opportunities. $25,000
Arc Northland, Duluth - To support the development of a new strategic plan. $4,500
Northland Counseling Center, Grand Rapids - To support an updated housing study for Itasca County. $2,500
Falls Hunger Coalition, Inc., International Falls - To increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables for people with low incomes. $10,000
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, Grand Rapids - To support the distribution of fresh produce to low-income families through market pop-ups. $20,000
Advocates Against Domestic Abuse d/b/a HOPE (Healing Opportunity Provided Equally), Aitkin - To support programming to increase the safety of victims of domestic violence. $25,000
Ely Community Health Center - To support health care services for people without insurance. $11,000
Mobility Mania, Grand Rapids - To increase independent living, inclusion, and integration for people in wheelchairs, aging adults, and their caregivers in Itasca County. $10,000
Koochiching Aging Options, International Falls - To support services for older adults and their caregivers. $15,000
RURAL AGING INITIATIVE – AGE to age IMPLEMENTATION
The following grants were awarded through the Northland Foundation's Rural Aging Initiative to help olders adults and their caregivers live well in their homes and communities.
Northern Itasca Hospital District, Bigfork - To support intergenerational programming through the Rural Aging Initiative. $15,000
Barnum Schools - ISD #091, Barnum - To support intergenerational programming through the Rural Aging Initiative. $15,000
RURAL AGING INITIATIVE – AGE to age SUMMER COLLEGE INTERN PROGRAM
AGE to age Sites, Northeastern Minnesota - To provide paid internship opportunities to college students over the summer, to gain experience in intergenerational programming in their hometowns. $49,500
Lake Superior School District - ISD #381, Two Harbors $5,500
Hibbing AGE to age, Hibbing $5,500
Cloquet Public Schools - ISD #094, Cloquet $5,500
Proctor Public Schools - ISD #704, Proctor $5,500
Chisholm KIDS PLUS, Chisholm $5,500
Aitkin Public Schools - ISD #001, Aitkin $5,500
Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Cloquet $5,500
Moose Lake Schools - ISD #097, Moose Lake $5,500
McGregor KIDS PLUS/Something Cool, Inc., McGregor $5,500
RURAL AGING INITIATIVE – AGING INNOVATIONS PROGRAM
The following grants were awarded through the Northland Foundation's Rural Aging Initiative to help older adults and their caregivers live well in their homes and communities.
North Shore Area Partners, Silver Bay - To support the launch of a new program of in-home personal caregiving to older adults in eastern Lake County and western Cook County. $20,000
CAPACITY BUILDING
Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, Saint Paul - To support activities to strengthen the nonprofit sector in northeast Minnesota. $5,000
Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Grand Portage - To support the development of a website to provide historical, program, and community information for the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. $8,000
North House Folk School, Grand Marais - To provide increased staff capacity to support organizational expansion. $15,000
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND COMMUNITY VITALITY
Iron Range Economic Alliance, Duluth - To support economic development efforts on the Iron Range. $75
Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, Saint Paul - Membership support for programs and activities in northeastern Minnesota. $750
American Indian Community Housing Organization, Duluth - To support the Indigenous Foods Expo being held in September 2019. $1,000
Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Grand Portage - To support social engagement programming for Grand Portage elders. $1,000