The Northland Foundation awarded 140 grants totaling $885,000 from April through June to nonprofit organizations, school districts, and Tribal Nations to help support programming aligned with Northland’s strategic focus areas.
All but a dozen grants were made in response to the health and economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last quarter $123,000 in grants were awarded to help sustain child care during the pandemic. The majority of grant dollars – $673,000 – were made in support of basic needs such as food access, shelter, and safety for those most impacted by the COVID crisis. Numerous awards target food distribution efforts by food banks and shelves, community organizations, and children and youth serving organizations.
“Factors such as job loss, isolation to avoid virus exposure, and the rising cost of groceries are leaving many individuals, including children and older adults, in the region to face food insecurity – some for the first time,” stated Erik Torch, Director of Grantmaking.
“Those who were already living with low incomes are at even higher risk of hunger. Supporting access to healthy foods will likely be a grants focus into the foreseeable future,” said Torch.
All grants awarded between April 1 and June 30, 2020 are listed below.
Children, Youth and Families
Duluth Area Family YMCA, Duluth $20,000
To support the placement of AmeriCorps members in rural school districts in northeast Minnesota to foster strong social-emotional learning for students.
Individual and Community Wellbeing
Lead For America National, Inc., Chapel Hill $49,000
To support fellowships for Duluth, the Iron Range, and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa to engage in innovative work to address pressing community issues.
Integrated Rural Community Aging
The following grants were made through the Northland Foundation’s Integrated Rural Community Aging Program, a three-year initiative to help rural older adults to age well.
AGE to age Communities, Northeastern Minnesota $143,000
To support AGE to age Fellow Teams, made up of a college student and a 50+ adult, to work together to offer intergenerational programming in their hometown.
Barnum Schools-ISD #091, Barnum $5,500
Aitkin Public Schools - ISD #001, Aitkin $16,500
Cloquet Public Schools-ISD #094, Cloquet $16,500
North Shore AGE to age, Silver Bay $5,500
Proctor Public Schools - ISD #704, Proctor $16,500
Moose Lake Schools - ISD #097, Moose Lake $16,500
Northern Itasca Hospital District, Bigfork $16,500
Ely Community Resource, Inc., Ely $16,500
McGregor KIDS PLUS/Something Cool, Inc., McGregor $16,500
Hibbing Age to Age, Hibbing $16,5
COVID-19 Relief
Advocates for Family Peace, Grand Rapids $30,000
To provide additional services and supports to victims of domestic violence amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in northern St. Louis County.
Falls Hunger Coalition Inc., International Falls $10,000
To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland, Duluth $10,000
To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, Chisholm $25,000
To provide basic needs supports to people in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
American Indian Community Housing Organization, Duluth $20,000
To provide additional services and supports to victims of domestic violence amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friends Against Abuse, International Falls $10,000
To provide additional services and supports to victims of domestic violence amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, Grand Rapids $25,000
To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advocates Against Domestic Abuse dba HOPE, Aitkin $11,000
To provide additional services and supports to victims of domestic violence amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, Grand Rapids $40,000
To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duluth National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Duluth $10,000
To support health outreach to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cook County/Grand Marais Economic Development Authority, Grand Marais $30,000
To support recovery efforts following the April 2020 fire in downtown Grand Marais.
Volunteer Services of Carlton County, Inc., Carlton $10,000
To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Age Well Arrowhead, Inc, Duluth $10,000
To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ANGELS of McGregor, McGregor $5,000
To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Cloquet $30,000
To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arrowhead Regional Development Commission, Duluth $15,000
To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aitkin County CARE, Inc., Aitkin $10,000
To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ElderCircle, Grand Rapids $10,000
To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northwoods Partners, Ely $10,000
To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Koochiching Aging Options, International Falls $10,000
To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Care Partners of Cook County, Grand Marais $10,000
To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community Partners - Two Harbors Living at Home/Block Nurse Program, Two Harbors $10,000
To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Virginia $25,000
To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Shore Area Partners, Silver Bay $10,000
To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lighthouse Center for Vision Loss, Duluth $25,000
To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Grand Portage $30,000
To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Nett Lake $30,000
To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, Chisholm $15,000
To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Citizens for Backus, International Falls $5,000
To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Damiano of Duluth, Inc., Duluth $5,000
To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Grand Portage $5,000
To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Cloquet $25,000
To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Nett Lake $5,000
To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church, Duluth $4,000
To support outreach, health, and community building efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duluth Area Family YMCA, Duluth $15,000
To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Licensed Family and Center-based Child Care, Northeastern Minnesota $123,000
The following 93 grants were awarded as part of the Northland Foundation’s Emergency Child Care Grants Program to support child care providers and the essential workers in the region whose children are receiving care, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LeAnn's Hermantown Daycare, Hermantown $1,000
LaVonne Kerfeld, Duluth $1,000
Christa's Kids Child Care, Grand Rapids $1,000
Hibbing Parents Nursery School and Daycare, Hibbing $3,000
Heather Hefter Daycare, Two Harbors $1,000
YMCA Early Childhood Development Center, Hermantown $3,000
Hannah's Child Care, Esko $1,000
Amy's Daycare, Duluth $1,000
Aunty's Child Care Center, Duluth $3,000
Pearson's Daycare, International Falls $1,000
Wright Place Child Care, Cloquet $1,000
Julie's Childcare, Duluth $1,000
Kiddiegarden Preschool & Daycare, Grand Rapids $1,000
Cathy Wojtysiak, Saginaw $1,000
Nicky's Family Daycare, Proctor $1,000
Becky Montgomery Child Care, Duluth $1,000
Molly's Childcare, Proctor $1,000
Mimi's B&B Backyard and Barefoot, Duluth $1,000
Cooperation Station Daycare, Grand Marais $3,000
Lilypad Childcare, Coleraine $1,000
Aunty's Child Care 2, Duluth $1,000
Lil Lumberjacks in Piedmont, Duluth $1,000
Lynn's Littles Licensed Daycare, Duluth $1,000
Sharmon Tullgren, Duluth $1,000
Care Bear Daycare, Two Harbors $1,000
Lisa Beaudot Childcare, Esko $1,000
Wild Beginnings Nature Playschool, Duluth $1,000
KC's Daycare, Duluth $1,000
Hallelujah Childcare Center, Hermantown $3,000
Cornerstone Preschool & Childcare Center, Duluth $3,000
Caroline Kresal, Duluth $1,000
The Bunny Patch, Duluth $1,000
Jill Bober, Isle $1,000
Sugar Plum Daycare, Grand Rapids $1,000
Brenda J Pfab, Duluth $1,000
JoDene's Day Care, Aurora $1,000
Jamie Durovec, Meadowlands $1,000
Imagination Station Family Childcare/Preschool, Grand Rapids $1,000
Baby Bear Child Care, Duluth $1,000
Kylea's Little Critters, Carlton $1,000
Miles of Smiles Daycare, Chisholm $1,000
Becky Walker, Duluth $1,000
Congdon Creek Preschool, Duluth $3,000
Northwoods Playschool LLC, Grand Marais $1,000
Nicole Skramstad Daycare, Cloquet $1,000
Denese Kopnick, Duluth $1,000
North Shore Daycare, Duluth $1,000
Rena's Family Daycare, Grand Rapids $1,000
Stepping Stone Childcare, Duluth $1,000
Brenda Stanaway, Eveleth $1,000
Educational Frontiers, Inc. dba Summit School, Duluth $3,000
Cheryl's Kids & Company, Aitkin $1,000
Lasting Impressions Child Care, Duluth $1,000
Honey Bear Daycare, McGregor $1,000
Woodline Daycare, Coleraine $1,000
Renae's KidKare, Eveleth $1,000
Warriors Playhouse, Deer River $1,000
Theresa Lien, Duluth $1,000
Li'l Lumberjacks' Learning Center, Cloquet $3,000
Li'l Thunder Learning Center, Cloquet $3,000
Kiddo Corral, Cohasset $1,000
Li'l Sprouts Childcare, Grand Rapids $1,000
Apple Blossom Child Care, Grand Rapids $1,000
Little Explorers Discovery Center, Bigfork $1,000
Little Fish on the Lake Daycare, Grand Rapids $1,000
Lisa's Littles, Bovey $1,000
Learn & Grow Childcare, Bovey $1,000
Casper's Playland, Nashwauk $1,000
Bug's Lil' Dragonflies Daycare, Grand Rapids $1,000
Just Like Home Child Care, Nashwauk $1,000
Wiggles & Giggles Nursery, Grand Rapids $1,000
Dixie Limanen, Grand Rapids $1,000
Rox's Daycare, Nashwauk $1,000
Bright Beginnings Childcare, Deer River $1,000
Ann Marie Huttner, Grand Rapids $1,000
Little Feet Childcare, Grand Rapids $1,000
Krystel's Kindercare, Grand Rapids $1,000
Kate Care, Grand Rapids $1,000
Rockin Round the Clock II, Grand Rapids $3,000
Jill's Daycare, Taconite $1,000
Penny Lane Day Care, Grand Rapids $1,000
Kids Kingdom, Keewatin $1,000
Miss Anna's Bananas Daycare, Grand Rapids $1,000
Little Clover Tots, Grand Rapids $1,000
Little Hollow Learning Center, Duluth $1,000
Angela's Childcare, Duluth $1,000
Tammy Pettersen, Moose Lake $1,000
Amy Bartlette, Duluth $1,000
YWCA of Duluth, Duluth $3,000
Quad City Kids Daycare, Virginia $3,000
Happy Time Day Care Center, Duluth $3,000
Tykes N Tots Preschool & Childcare, Carlton $1,000
Creation Station of Duluth, Duluth $3,000
