The Northland Foundation awarded 140 grants totaling $885,000 from April through June to nonprofit organizations, school districts, and Tribal Nations to help support programming aligned with Northland’s strategic focus areas.

All but a dozen grants were made in response to the health and economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last quarter $123,000 in grants were awarded to help sustain child care during the pandemic. The majority of grant dollars – $673,000 – were made in support of basic needs such as food access, shelter, and safety for those most impacted by the COVID crisis. Numerous awards target food distribution efforts by food banks and shelves, community organizations, and children and youth serving organizations.

“Factors such as job loss, isolation to avoid virus exposure, and the rising cost of groceries are leaving many individuals, including children and older adults, in the region to face food insecurity – some for the first time,” stated Erik Torch, Director of Grantmaking. 

“Those who were already living with low incomes are at even higher risk of hunger. Supporting access to healthy foods will likely be a grants focus into the foreseeable future,” said Torch.

All grants awarded between April 1 and June 30, 2020 are listed below.

Children, Youth and Families 

Duluth Area Family YMCA, Duluth $20,000

To support the placement of AmeriCorps members in rural school districts in northeast Minnesota to foster strong social-emotional learning for students.

Individual and Community Wellbeing

Lead For America National, Inc., Chapel Hill        $49,000

To support fellowships for Duluth, the Iron Range, and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa to engage in innovative work to address pressing community issues.

Integrated Rural Community Aging

The following grants were made through the Northland Foundation’s Integrated Rural Community Aging Program, a three-year initiative to help rural older adults to age well.

AGE to age Communities, Northeastern Minnesota        $143,000

To support AGE to age Fellow Teams, made up of a college student and a 50+ adult, to work together to offer intergenerational programming in their hometown. 

Barnum Schools-ISD #091, Barnum                                      $5,500

Aitkin Public Schools - ISD #001, Aitkin                                $16,500

Cloquet Public Schools-ISD #094, Cloquet                           $16,500

North Shore AGE to age, Silver Bay                                      $5,500

Proctor Public Schools - ISD #704, Proctor                           $16,500

Moose Lake Schools - ISD #097, Moose Lake                      $16,500

Northern Itasca Hospital District, Bigfork                               $16,500

Ely Community Resource, Inc., Ely                                        $16,500

McGregor KIDS PLUS/Something Cool, Inc., McGregor      $16,500

Hibbing Age to Age, Hibbing                                                  $16,5 

COVID-19 Relief

Advocates for Family Peace, Grand Rapids         $30,000

To provide additional services and supports to victims of domestic violence amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in northern St. Louis County.

Falls Hunger Coalition Inc., International Falls     $10,000

To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland, Duluth        $10,000

To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, Chisholm          $25,000

To provide basic needs supports to people in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Indian Community Housing Organization, Duluth      $20,000

To provide additional services and supports to victims of domestic violence amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friends Against Abuse, International Falls           $10,000

To provide additional services and supports to victims of domestic violence amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, Grand Rapids          $25,000

To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advocates Against Domestic Abuse dba HOPE, Aitkin  $11,000

To provide additional services and supports to victims of domestic violence amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, Grand Rapids          $40,000

To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duluth National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Duluth  $10,000

To support health outreach to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cook County/Grand Marais Economic Development Authority, Grand Marais  $30,000

To support recovery efforts following the April 2020 fire in downtown Grand Marais.

Volunteer Services of Carlton County, Inc., Carlton        $10,000

To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Age Well Arrowhead, Inc, Duluth   $10,000

To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANGELS of McGregor, McGregor               $5,000

To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Cloquet            $30,000

To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arrowhead Regional Development Commission, Duluth                        $15,000

To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aitkin County CARE, Inc., Aitkin    $10,000

To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ElderCircle, Grand Rapids   $10,000

To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northwoods Partners, Ely   $10,000

To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Koochiching Aging Options, International Falls  $10,000

To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Care Partners of Cook County, Grand Marais      $10,000

To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community Partners - Two Harbors Living at Home/Block Nurse Program, Two Harbors   $10,000

To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Virginia       $25,000

To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Shore Area Partners, Silver Bay      $10,000

To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lighthouse Center for Vision Loss, Duluth           $25,000

To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Grand Portage         $30,000

To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Nett Lake  $30,000

To provide services and supports to older adults and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Way of Northeastern Minnesota, Chisholm          $15,000

To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citizens for Backus, International Falls     $5,000

To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Damiano of Duluth, Inc., Duluth      $5,000

To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Grand Portage         $5,000

To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Cloquet            $25,000

To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Nett Lake  $5,000

To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church, Duluth    $4,000

To support outreach, health, and community building efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Duluth Area Family YMCA, Duluth $15,000

To support efforts to address food security for people at risk of hunger amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Licensed Family and Center-based Child Care, Northeastern Minnesota        $123,000

The following 93 grants were awarded as part of the Northland Foundation’s Emergency Child Care Grants Program to support child care providers and the essential workers in the region whose children are receiving care, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

LeAnn's Hermantown Daycare, Hermantown                              $1,000

LaVonne Kerfeld, Duluth                                                              $1,000

Christa's Kids Child Care, Grand Rapids                                     $1,000

Hibbing Parents Nursery School and Daycare, Hibbing              $3,000

Heather Hefter Daycare, Two Harbors                                        $1,000

YMCA Early Childhood Development Center, Hermantown       $3,000

Hannah's Child Care, Esko                                                          $1,000

Amy's Daycare, Duluth                                                                 $1,000

Aunty's Child Care Center, Duluth                                               $3,000

Pearson's Daycare, International Falls                                        $1,000

Wright Place Child Care, Cloquet                                                 $1,000

Julie's Childcare, Duluth                                                               $1,000

Kiddiegarden Preschool & Daycare, Grand Rapids                    $1,000

Cathy Wojtysiak, Saginaw                                                            $1,000

Nicky's Family Daycare, Proctor                                                  $1,000

Becky Montgomery Child Care, Duluth                                        $1,000

Molly's Childcare, Proctor                                                             $1,000

Mimi's B&B Backyard and Barefoot, Duluth                                $1,000

Cooperation Station Daycare, Grand Marais                               $3,000

Lilypad Childcare, Coleraine                                                        $1,000

Aunty's Child Care 2, Duluth                                                        $1,000

Lil Lumberjacks in Piedmont, Duluth                                            $1,000

Lynn's Littles Licensed Daycare, Duluth                                      $1,000

Sharmon Tullgren, Duluth                                                             $1,000

Care Bear Daycare, Two Harbors                                                $1,000

Lisa Beaudot Childcare, Esko                                                      $1,000

Wild Beginnings Nature Playschool, Duluth                                $1,000

KC's Daycare, Duluth                                                                   $1,000

Hallelujah Childcare Center, Hermantown                                   $3,000

Cornerstone Preschool & Childcare Center, Duluth                    $3,000

Caroline Kresal, Duluth                                                                $1,000

The Bunny Patch, Duluth                                                             $1,000

Jill Bober, Isle                                                                               $1,000

Sugar Plum Daycare, Grand Rapids                                            $1,000

Brenda J Pfab, Duluth                                                                  $1,000

JoDene's Day Care, Aurora                                                         $1,000

Jamie Durovec, Meadowlands                                                     $1,000

Imagination Station Family Childcare/Preschool, Grand Rapids $1,000

Baby Bear Child Care, Duluth                                                      $1,000

Kylea's Little Critters, Carlton                                                       $1,000

Miles of Smiles Daycare, Chisholm                                             $1,000

Becky Walker, Duluth                                                                   $1,000

Congdon Creek Preschool, Duluth                                              $3,000

Northwoods Playschool LLC, Grand Marais                                $1,000

Nicole Skramstad Daycare, Cloquet                                            $1,000

Denese Kopnick, Duluth                                                               $1,000

North Shore Daycare, Duluth                                                       $1,000

Rena's Family Daycare, Grand Rapids                                        $1,000

Stepping Stone Childcare, Duluth                                                $1,000

Brenda Stanaway, Eveleth                                                           $1,000

Educational Frontiers, Inc. dba Summit School, Duluth              $3,000

Cheryl's Kids & Company, Aitkin                                                  $1,000

Lasting Impressions Child Care, Duluth                                       $1,000

Honey Bear Daycare, McGregor                                                  $1,000

Woodline Daycare, Coleraine                                                      $1,000

Renae's KidKare, Eveleth                                                             $1,000

Warriors Playhouse, Deer River                                                   $1,000

Theresa Lien, Duluth                                                                    $1,000

Li'l Lumberjacks' Learning Center, Cloquet                                 $3,000

Li'l Thunder Learning Center, Cloquet                                         $3,000

Kiddo Corral, Cohasset                                                                $1,000

Li'l Sprouts Childcare, Grand Rapids                                           $1,000

Apple Blossom Child Care, Grand Rapids                                   $1,000

Little Explorers Discovery Center, Bigfork                                   $1,000

Little Fish on the Lake Daycare, Grand Rapids                           $1,000

Lisa's Littles, Bovey                                                                      $1,000

Learn & Grow Childcare, Bovey                                                   $1,000

Casper's Playland, Nashwauk                                                     $1,000

Bug's Lil' Dragonflies Daycare, Grand Rapids                             $1,000

Just Like Home Child Care, Nashwauk                                       $1,000

Wiggles & Giggles Nursery, Grand Rapids                                  $1,000

Dixie Limanen, Grand Rapids                                                      $1,000

Rox's Daycare, Nashwauk                                                           $1,000

Bright Beginnings Childcare, Deer River                                     $1,000

Ann Marie Huttner, Grand Rapids                                                $1,000

Little Feet Childcare, Grand Rapids                                             $1,000

Krystel's Kindercare, Grand Rapids                                             $1,000

Kate Care, Grand Rapids                                                             $1,000

Rockin Round the Clock II, Grand Rapids                                   $3,000

Jill's Daycare, Taconite                                                                $1,000

Penny Lane Day Care, Grand Rapids                                         $1,000

Kids Kingdom, Keewatin                                                              $1,000

Miss Anna's Bananas Daycare, Grand Rapids                            $1,000

Little Clover Tots, Grand Rapids                                                  $1,000

Little Hollow Learning Center, Duluth                                          $1,000

Angela's Childcare, Duluth                                                           $1,000

Tammy Pettersen, Moose Lake                                                   $1,000

Amy Bartlette, Duluth                                                                   $1,000

YWCA of Duluth, Duluth                                                               $3,000

Quad City Kids Daycare, Virginia                                                 $3,000

Happy Time Day Care Center, Duluth                                         $3,000

Tykes N Tots Preschool & Childcare, Carlton                             $1,000

Creation Station of Duluth, Duluth                                               $3,000 

