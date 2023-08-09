From April through June, the Northland Foundation awarded $1,011,000 in quarterly grants and another $27,500 in Maada’ookiing grants to benefit the people and communities within its geographic service area.
Two large, Systems Change Grants totaling $300,000 were awarded to initiatives that target the root causes of social issues. Beyond providing direct services, grantees are seeking to shift policies, mindsets, and power dynamics that have allowed issues to exist and persist, or to modify how services are delivered leading to better outcomes for populations being served.
Systems Change grantees are working to promote fairness within the procedures, processes, and distribution of resources by institutions or systems.
Two-year grants of $150,000 each were awarded to: Koochiching County Food Access to help move food systems and access in the county toward a more sustainable and equitable model, and to Carlton County to improve community response for domestic violence survivors and their children and help break the cycle of violence across generations.
“Undoing existing systems and services and rebuilding them to be better is no small task,” stated Michelle Ufford, director of grantmaking.
“That’s why we’re committing significant resources over multiple years to organizations that have the capacity take on these big challenges and opportunities for change.”
In addition to quarterly and systems change grants, 11 Maada’ookiing grants totaling $27,500 were awarded in June. Maada’ookiing is an Indigenous-led program offering up to $2,500 to individuals for creative projects that strengthen Indigenous community, culture, and regional capacity.
The Northland Foundation serves seven counties: Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, and St. Louis, and five Native nations: Zagaakwaandagowininiwag (Bois Forte Band of Chippewa), Gichi Onigaming (Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa), Nagaajiwanaang (Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa), Gaa-zagaskwaajimekaag (Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe-District I) and Misi-zaaga'igani Anishinaabeg (Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe District II).
MAADA’OOKIING GRANTS
Aaron Fairbanks, Cass Lake, $2,500 to hold a multi-day class teaching beading skills to the Leech Lake community.
Linda Newman, Hovland: $2,500 to provide mentorship, leadership skills, and entrepreneurial skills to young women at Grand Portage.
Polly James, Grand Portage, $2,500 to purchase sewing machines and supplies for Fond du Lac elders.
• Jamie Wise, Duluth: $2,500 to hold an Indigenous Lacrosse camp for youth in the Duluth urban area.
Mark Fairbanks, Deer River: $2,500 to hold classes teaching youth about the process of minnow trapping and collecting bait for fishing activities.
Jalisa Ojibway, Cloquet: $2,500 to hold a leadership program for Fond du Lac youth, centering community building and cultural values.
Michelle Goose, Duluth: $2,500 to hold an Ojibwemowin/English playgroup for children and their families to learn Ojibwemowin in an experiential setting.
David Wise, Sawyer: $2,500 to hold educational classes to introduce the community to the Ojibwe spirit horse.
Travis Novitsky, Grand Portage: $2,500 to purchase photography equipment to expand upon an educational initiative about the Indigenous connections to the night sky.
Charles Wagner, Hibbing: $2,500 to bring traditional singing and drumming to Indigenous youth in Northeastern Minnesota.
Levi Libra, Grand Portage: $2,500 to educate the Grand Portage community about the night sky, centering on traditional knowledge and teachings.
EARLY CARE AND EDUCATION GRANTS
Early care and education quality and access, parenting education and supports Esko Public Schools - ISD 099,
Esko: $15,000 to provide hands-on learning materials for a new Pre-K program at Esko Public Schools.
St. Louis County Child Care Startup; Expansion Grants: $10,000 yo help support the start-up or expansion of center-based or family-based child care programs in Greater St. Louis County.
• Janara Lynn Maure, Chisholm: $5,000
• Brilliant Minds, Eveleth: $5,000
St. Louis County Child Care Sustainability Grants: $15,000 to help Greater St. Louis County licensed family-based child care providers and centers experiencing an unanticipated repair, upgrade, or equipment replacement needed to maintain services.
• Dream Weaver Childcare, Hibbing: $15,000
Child Care Start-up and Expansion Grants, Northeast Minnesota: $3,500 to support the start-up or expansion of center-based or family-based child care programs in northeast Minnesota, in partnership with the State of Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
• Tessa Maki, Bovey: $3,500
Pine Technical and Community College, Pine City: $30,000 to provide support for a family child care provider network and childcare management software in northeast Minnesota.
Regents of the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis: $32,000 to support a community of practice for Indigenous and non-Indigenous childcare practitioners in northeast Minnesota to build their capacity to offer culturally relevant outdoor learning.
OUT OF SCHOOL TIME SERVICES GRANTS Programming and enrichment activities for children and youth
Lake Superior School District - ISD 381, Two Harbors: $10,000 to provide support for an out-of-school learning opportunity in Lake County to strengthen reading and math skills in elementary students and engage the community as learning allies.
City of Chisholm, Chisholm: $11,000 to support professional development training opportunities for youth workers at the Chisholm Summer Recreation Program.
Koochiching-Rainy River School District - ISD 363, Northome: $20,000 to support summer school programming for students K-6.
Hartley Nature Center, Duluth: $14,000 to provide resources to increase access to outdoor education and learning to underserved youth.
Mesabi Fit Coalition, Eveleth: $30,000 to support youth-led planning and development of out-of-school time programming for youth in Virginia, Eveleth, and Mountain Iron.
Volunteers in Education, Virginia: 20,000 to support tutoring services and academic support for academically at-risk K-8 students in northeast Minnesota.
Duluth Public Schools - ISD 709, Duluth: $6,500 to support participation in a Historic Black College and University (HBCU) and Civil Rights History Tour for African, African American, and other Duluth area high school students and community members from diverse backgrounds.
BELONGING GRANTS
Efforts to help all people be fully a part of their community with the voice and power to shape institutions and systems
Family Freedom Center, Duluth: $35,000 to support programs that provide culturally grounded programming to serve members of Duluth's Black community including youth programming, elder outreach, community gardening, and entrepreneurship training.
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, Duluth: $30,000 to support LGBTQ+ youth and allies in the Duluth area through support, networking, and advocacy.
Waawaate Programs, Ely: $20,000 to support community-focused programming around Indigenous traditional practices, knowledge, and values.
100 Rural Women, Marcell: $10,000 to support female leadership development on rural issues in northeast Minnesota.
BASIC NEEDS GRANTS
Food security, homeless services, affordable housing, and other human needs essential to wellbeing
Citizens for Backus AB Inc., International Falls: $30,000 to support efforts to reduce food insecurity in Koochiching County through community meal programs.
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, Grand Rapids: $10,000 to support food distribution to rural and underserved people in northeast Minnesota through a mobile Pop-Up Pantry.
Union Gospel Mission, Duluth: $35,000 to support food, shelter, and supportive services programming for unhoused individuals in Duluth.
Koochiching County Food Access, International Falls: $150,000 to support Borderland Community Food Center's vision, which aims to move the unhealthy and unjust food system of Koochiching County onto a path of sustainability, equity, and repair.
Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity, Duluth: $17,000 to support affordable and sustainable housing and make safety and accessibility upgrades to older homes.
Housing for Inmates Inc., Duluth: $30,000 to provide supportive services and housing to people in the Duluth area who were formerly incarcerated.
Itasca County Habitat for Humanity, Grand Rapids: $20,000 to help support a new affordable housing program to increase the number of families served in Itasca County.
One Roof Community Housing, Duluth: $50,000 to support the planning and development of a down payment assistance program for Black, Indigenous, and other people of color and first-generation homebuyer families in Duluth and surrounding communities.
Koochiching Aging Options, International Falls, $30,000 to provide services to older adults and caregivers to help them maintain independence and age in place.
North Shore Health Care Foundation, Grand Marais: $30,000 to support basic healthcare needs by improving existing services for youth and adults in Cook County.
Zeitgeist Center for Arts and Community, Duluth: $50,000 to support a coalition of residents and community partner organizations to improve quality of life in the Hillside neighborhood of Duluth.
SOAR Career Solutions, Duluth: $30,000 to support employment and re-entry services programming for people with employment barriers in the Duluth area.
ABUSE AND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE PREVENTION GRANTS
Prevention and intervention in relation to domestic and family violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking
Carlton County, Carlton: $150,000 to help support the implementation of a sustainable, coordinated community response that will improve outcomes for victims and their children and disrupt generational violence.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT/COMMUNITY VITALITY GRANTS
Other grants representing support for economic and community wellbeing in the region.
Accelerate Entrepreneurs Pilot Program, Northeast Minnesota: $20,000 Grants made in collaboration with the Minnesota Dept. of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation for a new program to help small businesses successfully navigate rapid growth.
• RSF Industries, Hibbing: $14,360
• Advanced Machine Guarding Solution, Hibbing: $5,640
Itasca Economic Development Corporation, Grand Rapids: $5,000 to support the ongoing training on the Intercultural Development Inventory to government and community groups and organizations in Itasca County.
Minnesota Diversified Industries, Minneapolis: $30,000 to support career development training for people with disabilities and provide businesses with tools to increase capacity and opportunities to employ people with disabilities in northeast Minnesota.
Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, Saint Paul: $12,000 to support programming to strengthen the nonprofit sector in northeast Minnesota.