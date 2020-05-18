Soon after Governor Walz issued Executive Orders 20-04 and 20-08affecting restaurants, bars and pubs, beauty salons, gyms, and others, the State of Minnesota responded by establishing the Small Business Emergency Loans Program, administered through the Department of Employment and Economic Development. The five-year, no-interest loans range from $2,500 to $35,000 with the first payment deferred for six months. 

The Northland Foundation, selected as a certified lender for the program, received $1.3 million in state funding designated for northeastern Minnesota borrowers. As of April 30, two dozen loans totaling $687,500 had been finalized to small businesses in the region.

  • Evolve U Fitness & Wellness, LLC, International Falls

  • Lumberjack Lounge, LLC, Cloquet

  • AVI LLC d/b/a Boat Club Restaurant, Duluth

  • Twin Ports Kickboxing, LLC, Duluth

  • Duluth Cider, LLC, Duluth

  • Chilly Billy's Duluth, LLC, Duluth

  • Chilly Billy's Miller Mall, Duluth

  • Three Families Brewing, LLC, d/b/a Voyageur Brewing, Grand Marais

  • Maggie’s Farm, LLC, d/b/a The Ripple Bar on Lake Superior, Duluth

  • Emily Swentkofske - Hair Designs Unlimited, Grand Rapids

  • Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy, La Prairie

  • Sweetman Duluth, LLC d/b/a Massage Envy, Duluth

  • Hustle and Heart Salon, LLC, Duluth

  • Dubh Linn Brew Pub, Inc., Duluth

  • Rose Garden Enterprises d/b/a Valentini's Vicino Lago, Duluth

  • The Bohemian Palace, Inc. d/b/a Gamper’s Supper Club, Moose Lake

  • Jerry and Tom's, Inc., Chisholm

  • Gunflint Tavern on the Lake, LLC, Grand Marais

  • Sonya Rae Young - Sonya Rae's Massage Therapy, Duluth

  • Danielle Lindberg Esthetics d/b/a Dani Does Brows, Duluth

  • Colour Lounge Salon & Spa, LLC, Duluth

  • Camp Cider, LLC d/b/a Wild State Cider, Duluth

  • Tank’s Bar & Restaurant, Inc., Babbitt

  • Wyndtree Family Restaurant, Inc., Moose Lake 

To learn more about the Northland Foundation's Business Finance Program, please email Alex Bastien or Michael Colclough.