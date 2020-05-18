Soon after Governor Walz issued Executive Orders 20-04 and 20-08affecting restaurants, bars and pubs, beauty salons, gyms, and others, the State of Minnesota responded by establishing the Small Business Emergency Loans Program, administered through the Department of Employment and Economic Development. The five-year, no-interest loans range from $2,500 to $35,000 with the first payment deferred for six months.
The Northland Foundation, selected as a certified lender for the program, received $1.3 million in state funding designated for northeastern Minnesota borrowers. As of April 30, two dozen loans totaling $687,500 had been finalized to small businesses in the region.
Evolve U Fitness & Wellness, LLC, International Falls
Lumberjack Lounge, LLC, Cloquet
AVI LLC d/b/a Boat Club Restaurant, Duluth
Twin Ports Kickboxing, LLC, Duluth
Duluth Cider, LLC, Duluth
Chilly Billy's Duluth, LLC, Duluth
Chilly Billy's Miller Mall, Duluth
Three Families Brewing, LLC, d/b/a Voyageur Brewing, Grand Marais
Maggie’s Farm, LLC, d/b/a The Ripple Bar on Lake Superior, Duluth
Emily Swentkofske - Hair Designs Unlimited, Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy, La Prairie
Sweetman Duluth, LLC d/b/a Massage Envy, Duluth
Hustle and Heart Salon, LLC, Duluth
Dubh Linn Brew Pub, Inc., Duluth
Rose Garden Enterprises d/b/a Valentini's Vicino Lago, Duluth
The Bohemian Palace, Inc. d/b/a Gamper’s Supper Club, Moose Lake
Jerry and Tom's, Inc., Chisholm
Gunflint Tavern on the Lake, LLC, Grand Marais
Sonya Rae Young - Sonya Rae's Massage Therapy, Duluth
Danielle Lindberg Esthetics d/b/a Dani Does Brows, Duluth
Colour Lounge Salon & Spa, LLC, Duluth
Camp Cider, LLC d/b/a Wild State Cider, Duluth
Tank’s Bar & Restaurant, Inc., Babbitt
Wyndtree Family Restaurant, Inc., Moose Lake
To learn more about the Northland Foundation's Business Finance Program, please email Alex Bastien or Michael Colclough.