Northland Foundation awards 45 grants totaling $525,624 to serve people and communities in northeastern Minnesota

Northeast MN – In the last quarter of 2018, the Northland Foundation made 45 grants to benefit people and communities in the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Lake, Koochiching, and St. Louis. Of these, 15 grants totaling $205,000 were awarded through the Foundation’s Rural Aging Initiative. 

The Rural Aging Initiative is a three-year special program to help older adults age in place, with purpose and independence in their rural communities, as well as to support caregivers. A dozen Rural Aging Initiative grants last quarter went toward community-based intergenerational projects that connect children and youth with older adults for friendship and civic engagement, including older adults helping children to improve their reading and literacy skills. 

Three Rural Aging Initiative grants of $15,000 each were awarded to Tribal Nations in support of innovative efforts to serve elders.

“The Northland Foundation has had longstanding relationships with the Tribal Nations in this region. We are excited to partner with them through our Rural Aging Initiative to support creative projects to help elders age well in community,” stated Tony Sertich, President of the Northland Foundation.

Following is listed all 45 grants approved between October 1 and December 31, 2018.

 

CHILDREN, YOUTH, AND FAMILIES GRANTS

Invest Early, Grand Rapids

The last of 14 total PreK to Grade 3 Team Grants awarded to school districts and Reservation School teams that attended the 2018 Early Childhood Summit, made in support of planning and activities to strengthen the early learning continuum.

 

$4,000

First Children's Finance, Minneapolis

To establish a child care business center in northeastern Minnesota dedicated to serving the needs of child care providers in the region.

 

$33,333

Greater Twin Cities United Way, Minneapolis

To strengthen the early childhood system and improve outcomes for young children in Minnesota.

 

$3,000

Aunty's Child Care, LLC., Duluth

In support of child care program start-up with funding provided by the State of Minnesota, with support of the Northland Foundation.

 

$20,000

Child Care Aware of Minnesota Northeast, Pine City

To provide emergency assistance to home-based child care providers in northeast Minnesota.

 

$2,000

Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center, Finland

To support the development of new curriculum focused on Lake Superior and fresh water.

 

$2,500

Duluth Library Foundation, Duluth

To support early literacy programming at Duluth Public Library branches.

 

$3,250

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland, Duluth

To support healthy lifestyle programming around physical activity and nutrition at the Boys and Girls Clubs in Duluth.

 

$20,000

Children's Dental Services, Inc., Minneapolis

To support access to dental care for low-income children in northeastern Minnesota.

 

$15,000

Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, St. Paul

To support programming to provide education and support to teens about sexual health in the Duluth area.

$5,000

 

Vaaj XauvKaub Foundation, Poplar

To support Hmong New Year celebrations in the Duluth area.

 

$1,000

Duluth National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Duluth

To support the racial justice work of the Duluth branch of the NAACP.

 

$5,000

 

INDIVIDUAL AND COMMUNITY WELLBEING GRANTS

 

Fathers Rise Together, Duluth

To support business planning workshops to assist entrepreneurs of color in the Duluth area.

 

$5,000

Life House, Inc., Duluth

To support the educational and employment needs of youth who are experiencing or are at-risk of homelessness.

 

$25,000

CHOICE, unlimited, Duluth

To support planning and other capacity building activities to aid in leadership transitions.

 

$4,950

Local Initiatives Support Corporation, Duluth

To support community development efforts across Duluth.

 

$20,000

Churches United In Ministry, Duluth

To support participation in Homeless Day on the Hill in 2019.

 

$1,000

Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Virginia

Support for Lake County Community Connect to provide information and services to people living in poverty.

 

$500

Center City Housing Corporation, Duluth

Support for strategic planning activities.

 

$2,500

Servants of Shelter, International Falls

To provide shelter and services for people experiencing homelessness in International Falls.

 

$15,000

Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, Minneapolis

To provide emergency assistance to veterans in need.

 

$10,000

Churches United In Ministry, Duluth

To support additional staffing to better serve people who are homeless with chemical and mental health challenges.

 

$25,000

Advocates for Family Peace, Grand Rapids

To increase the safety of women and children through supervised visitation and exchanges.

 

$20,000

North Shore Horizons, Inc., Two Harbors

To support transitional housing for victims of domestic violence in Two Harbors.

 

$25,000

Citizens for Backus, International Falls

General operating support for the Backus Community Center in International Falls.

 

$20,000

 

RURAL AGING INITIATIVE – IMPLEMENTATION GRANTS

 

Barnum Schools – ISD #091, Barnum

$5,000

To engage older adults in helping boost academic achievement.

 

Intergenerational Programming, Northeast Minnesota Communities

$155,000

To support intergenerational programming through the Rural Aging Initiative

 

Lake Superior School District - ISD #381, Two Harbors

$15,000

 

 

Proctor Public Schools - ISD #704, Proctor

 

$15,000

Cloquet Public Schools - ISD #094, Cloquet

 

$15,000

Oshki Ogimaag Charter School, Grand Portage

 

$15,000

Aitkin Public Schools - ISD #001, Aitkin

 

$15,000

Chisholm KIDS PLUS, Chisholm

 

$15,000

Int'l Falls Community Education ISD #361, International Falls

 

$5,000

Moose Lake Schools - ISD #097, Moose Lake

 

$15,000

McGregor KIDS PLUS/Something Cool, Inc., McGregor

 

$15,000

Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Cloquet

 

$15,000

Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Nett Lake

$15,000

 

 

RURAL AGING INITIATIVE – AGING INNOVATIONS GRANTS

 

Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Nett Lake

To help elders age in place by improving the accessibility of their homes.

$15,000

 

 

Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Cass Lake

To conduct community planning and outreach to assist elders and caregivers with accessing services and resources in Western Itasca County (Leech Lake Reservation District I).

 

$15,000

Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Cloquet

To promote the health and well-being of elders through community gardening, food preservation and social engagement.

 

$15,000

 

CAPACITY-BUILDING GRANTS

 

Native Governance Center, St. Paul

To support a professional development program for newly elected Tribal Leaders.

 

$4,200

Amherst H. Wilder Foundation, St. Paul

To support the development of indicator publications for northeast Minnesota.

 

$23,500

 

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND COMMUNITY VITALITY GRANTS

 

Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, Grand Rapids

Annual membership dues to help support local entrepreneurship and economic development.

 

$270

Laurentian Chamber of Commerce, Virginia

Annual membership dues to help support local entrepreneurship and economic development.

$171

 

Minnesota Council on Foundations, Minneapolis

Membership support for 2018 programs and activities in northeastern Minnesota.

$4,450