Northland Foundation awards 45 grants totaling $525,624 to serve people and communities in northeastern Minnesota
Northeast MN – In the last quarter of 2018, the Northland Foundation made 45 grants to benefit people and communities in the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Lake, Koochiching, and St. Louis. Of these, 15 grants totaling $205,000 were awarded through the Foundation’s Rural Aging Initiative.
The Rural Aging Initiative is a three-year special program to help older adults age in place, with purpose and independence in their rural communities, as well as to support caregivers. A dozen Rural Aging Initiative grants last quarter went toward community-based intergenerational projects that connect children and youth with older adults for friendship and civic engagement, including older adults helping children to improve their reading and literacy skills.
Three Rural Aging Initiative grants of $15,000 each were awarded to Tribal Nations in support of innovative efforts to serve elders.
“The Northland Foundation has had longstanding relationships with the Tribal Nations in this region. We are excited to partner with them through our Rural Aging Initiative to support creative projects to help elders age well in community,” stated Tony Sertich, President of the Northland Foundation.
Following is listed all 45 grants approved between October 1 and December 31, 2018.
CHILDREN, YOUTH, AND FAMILIES GRANTS
Invest Early, Grand Rapids
The last of 14 total PreK to Grade 3 Team Grants awarded to school districts and Reservation School teams that attended the 2018 Early Childhood Summit, made in support of planning and activities to strengthen the early learning continuum.
$4,000
First Children's Finance, Minneapolis
To establish a child care business center in northeastern Minnesota dedicated to serving the needs of child care providers in the region.
$33,333
Greater Twin Cities United Way, Minneapolis
To strengthen the early childhood system and improve outcomes for young children in Minnesota.
$3,000
Aunty's Child Care, LLC., Duluth
In support of child care program start-up with funding provided by the State of Minnesota, with support of the Northland Foundation.
$20,000
Child Care Aware of Minnesota Northeast, Pine City
To provide emergency assistance to home-based child care providers in northeast Minnesota.
$2,000
Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center, Finland
To support the development of new curriculum focused on Lake Superior and fresh water.
$2,500
Duluth Library Foundation, Duluth
To support early literacy programming at Duluth Public Library branches.
$3,250
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland, Duluth
To support healthy lifestyle programming around physical activity and nutrition at the Boys and Girls Clubs in Duluth.
$20,000
Children's Dental Services, Inc., Minneapolis
To support access to dental care for low-income children in northeastern Minnesota.
$15,000
Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, St. Paul
To support programming to provide education and support to teens about sexual health in the Duluth area.
$5,000
Vaaj XauvKaub Foundation, Poplar
To support Hmong New Year celebrations in the Duluth area.
$1,000
Duluth National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Duluth
To support the racial justice work of the Duluth branch of the NAACP.
$5,000
INDIVIDUAL AND COMMUNITY WELLBEING GRANTS
Fathers Rise Together, Duluth
To support business planning workshops to assist entrepreneurs of color in the Duluth area.
$5,000
Life House, Inc., Duluth
To support the educational and employment needs of youth who are experiencing or are at-risk of homelessness.
$25,000
CHOICE, unlimited, Duluth
To support planning and other capacity building activities to aid in leadership transitions.
$4,950
Local Initiatives Support Corporation, Duluth
To support community development efforts across Duluth.
$20,000
Churches United In Ministry, Duluth
To support participation in Homeless Day on the Hill in 2019.
$1,000
Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Virginia
Support for Lake County Community Connect to provide information and services to people living in poverty.
$500
Center City Housing Corporation, Duluth
Support for strategic planning activities.
$2,500
Servants of Shelter, International Falls
To provide shelter and services for people experiencing homelessness in International Falls.
$15,000
Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans, Minneapolis
To provide emergency assistance to veterans in need.
$10,000
Churches United In Ministry, Duluth
To support additional staffing to better serve people who are homeless with chemical and mental health challenges.
$25,000
Advocates for Family Peace, Grand Rapids
To increase the safety of women and children through supervised visitation and exchanges.
$20,000
North Shore Horizons, Inc., Two Harbors
To support transitional housing for victims of domestic violence in Two Harbors.
$25,000
Citizens for Backus, International Falls
General operating support for the Backus Community Center in International Falls.
$20,000
RURAL AGING INITIATIVE – IMPLEMENTATION GRANTS
Barnum Schools – ISD #091, Barnum
$5,000
To engage older adults in helping boost academic achievement.
Intergenerational Programming, Northeast Minnesota Communities
$155,000
To support intergenerational programming through the Rural Aging Initiative
Lake Superior School District - ISD #381, Two Harbors
$15,000
Proctor Public Schools - ISD #704, Proctor
$15,000
Cloquet Public Schools - ISD #094, Cloquet
$15,000
Oshki Ogimaag Charter School, Grand Portage
$15,000
Aitkin Public Schools - ISD #001, Aitkin
$15,000
Chisholm KIDS PLUS, Chisholm
$15,000
Int'l Falls Community Education ISD #361, International Falls
$5,000
Moose Lake Schools - ISD #097, Moose Lake
$15,000
McGregor KIDS PLUS/Something Cool, Inc., McGregor
$15,000
Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Cloquet
$15,000
Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Nett Lake
$15,000
RURAL AGING INITIATIVE – AGING INNOVATIONS GRANTS
Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Nett Lake
To help elders age in place by improving the accessibility of their homes.
$15,000
Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Cass Lake
To conduct community planning and outreach to assist elders and caregivers with accessing services and resources in Western Itasca County (Leech Lake Reservation District I).
$15,000
Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Cloquet
To promote the health and well-being of elders through community gardening, food preservation and social engagement.
$15,000
CAPACITY-BUILDING GRANTS
Native Governance Center, St. Paul
To support a professional development program for newly elected Tribal Leaders.
$4,200
Amherst H. Wilder Foundation, St. Paul
To support the development of indicator publications for northeast Minnesota.
$23,500
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND COMMUNITY VITALITY GRANTS
Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, Grand Rapids
Annual membership dues to help support local entrepreneurship and economic development.
$270
Laurentian Chamber of Commerce, Virginia
Annual membership dues to help support local entrepreneurship and economic development.
$171
Minnesota Council on Foundations, Minneapolis
Membership support for 2018 programs and activities in northeastern Minnesota.
$4,450