NORTHFORCE is coordinating an exclusive job fair for our 2018-2019 Mentor Connection Graduation Event. Reserve your booth now!
Tuesday, April 2nd 5:00pm - 7:30pm
at the Lake Superior Zoo
Your opportunity to connect with 60 Mentor Connection top students from five local colleges, graduates from previous years, and their mentors. A variety of majors represented: Healthcare, Accounting, Tech, Business, and more.
If you need to fill:
- Part-time or Full-time
- Entry-level positions
- Internships
- Summer only/Temporary
...then JOIN US!
As a community, let's retain these students and our future workforce. Space is limited, so register your business today!