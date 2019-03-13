NORTHFORCE is coordinating an exclusive job fair for our 2018-2019 Mentor Connection Graduation Event. Reserve your booth now! 
 
Tuesday, April 2nd 5:00pm - 7:30pm  
 
Your opportunity to connect with 60 Mentor Connection top students from five local colleges, graduates from previous years, and their mentors. A variety of majors represented: Healthcare, Accounting, Tech, Business, and more.
 
If you need to fill:
  • Part-time or Full-time
  • Entry-level positions
  • Internships
  • Summer only/Temporary
 
...then JOIN US!
 
As a community, let's retain these students and our future workforce. Space is limited, so register your business today!
 