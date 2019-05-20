History and fine cuisine, mingled perfectly with matched spirits, join together for a unique dining experience coming to the North Shore Scenic Railroad in Duluth, MN. For one night only the railroad presents an Old Forester Whiskey Row Tasting dinner in the Diner, June 8, 2019.
Each of the five courses served will be paired with a different Old Forester blended bourbon. The Exchange’s head chef and owner, Mark Edwards, will use the smoky nature of Forester Signature to bring out the ocean taste of prosciutto wrapped shrimp. Forester Rye digs additional, earthy flavors out of Mark’s homemade mushroom soup. Old Forester 1870 commemorates the first year George Gavin Brown started producing his whiskies 148 years ago. It will be paired with a spinach strawberry pecan salad.
The main course of chef carved, slow roasted pork loin, with a bourbon cherry compote, will be served with Old Forester 1897 and esculent fare. The meal concludes with a real treat, cheese cake under a whiskey caramel sauce paired with Old Forester 1920. This final taste of the Old Forester Whiskey Row is inspired by the Prohibition Years of 1920 – 1935 when Old Forester was one of only 10 distilleries in the USA to continue in operation producing “medicinal” spirits.
Old Forester survived the dry times due in part to its’ history. George Gavin Brown began his career as a pharmaceutical rep and started selling spirits by the bottle endorsed for your health by Dr. William Forrester with two “r” s. (NOTE: Old Forester’s 1920 rated an 8.8 out of ten by Paste Magazine author/brown liquor imbiber Jim Vorel.)
The Whiskey Row Tasting dinner in the Diner features a two-and-a-half-hour train ride along the beautiful North Shore of Lake Superior beyond Duluth and through the majestic Northwoods. Guest/passengers will enjoy dinner in the railroad’s historic Art Deco Lake of the Isles dining car and then retire to the beautiful Sliver Club dome/lounge car.
Only 48 seats are available and the price is $75.00 plus gratuity. Reservations can be made online at www.Duluthtrains.com. Or call the North Shore Scenic Railroad for more information.
OBSCURER HISTORIC NOTE: Whiskey Row was an infamous waterfront district in historic Two Harbors, MN. The North Shore Scenic Railroad runs to Two Harbors on weekends at the other end of its 28-mile railroad. The “other” Two Harbors Whiskey Row no longer exists so enjoy this one on the Train while you can.