Beginning in August, Elegant Dinner Train are returning to the North Shore Scenic Railroad in Duluth. These popular dining experiences start August 13th and run through September 26th with trains scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.
Dining on the rails is nostalgic, romantic and delicious! Exquisitely prepared, four course meals, served on fine china with white linen tablecloths and fresh flowers, set the mood. Guests ride in air conditioned comfort on our 1950 Art Deco Lake of the Isles dining car. Like an ever changing masterpiece, the North Shore’s majestic scenery glides by beautifully outside the car’s large picture windows.
The menu to choose from features; Zenith City Beef Wellington, Northwood’s Pork Loin, Fresh Italian Pesto Penne (vegetarian) and (vegan) Midcoast Falafel. All items are locally sourced whenever possible and finished on board the dining car. Suggested wine parings and a full bar are available.
Following strict state guidelines, and using recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the safety of guest/passengers is our primary concern.
Only half of the seats (24) in the dining car will be occupied to insure social distancing. Like restaurants, masks are required to board the train and when moving about. While seated with your party they may be removed. The car is thoroughly and professionally cleaned between each trip.
Returning guest/passengers will notice a new look to the Lake of the Isles diner. Over the winter the interior was completely remodeled, keeping the rich, historic character of the car, but with new carpet, upholstery, paint and warm LED lighting. Along for your comfort, and enjoyment, is the Silver Club Vista Dome Car as your personal lounge before and after dinner.
The Elegant Dinner Train departs at 6:00PM from the Depot in downtown Duluth and travels to Knife River for a two and half hour ride. Free parking in the NSSR and Depot lots.
Reservations are required and more information is available at www.duluthtrains.com or by calling the North Shore Scenic Railroad 800-423-1273. (218-722-1273)