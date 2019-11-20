Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.