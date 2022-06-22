The World Health Organization last Friday, called on the United States and other
nations to invest more in mental health as anxiety and depression rates rise, stating “the suffering is enormous” and has been made worse by the COVID pandemic.
Two Rivers Counseling is now open in Downtown Duluth with highly trained therapists, specializing in working with children, teens, adults, couples, families, and first responders. Their therapists have a wide area of expertise between them including treatment for: depression, anxiety, trauma/abuse, relationships, divorce, infidelity/sexual related issues, post-traumatic stress, parenting, codependency, communication, anger management, Christian based therapy,
self worth/love, and more.
Two Rivers Counseling is accepting new patients in person or telehealth (virtual).
“It takes courage and strength to reach out for support. I am excited and honored to open our doors as another resource for our community that will help support wellness. My goal is to offer a space where you can be authentic, feel heard, and be validated while addressing what no longer serves you.”, states owner Eve-Lynn Fellersen, MSEd, LPCC.
There will be a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting with the Duluth Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, June 23 at 404 W. Superior St, Suite 210 (above Namaste) at 9:00AM.
Additional information about Two Rivers Counseling can be found by visiting their website https://tworiverscounselingduluth.com/ or by emailing admin@tworiverscounselingduluth.com