 
Hundreds of people are set to attend the 2023 Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference in Milwaukee. Here are 10 reasons to join them Wednesday and Thursday for one of the Midwest’s premier events for entrepreneurs.
Register in-person on Wednesday and Thursday at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee, which is within sight of the Summerfest grounds. Plenty of free parking on site! Why attend?
1. You’ll hear from topical speakers: Milwaukee native and Marquette grad Charles Ross of the International Business Innovation Association has seen a lot of best practices around the world -- and some things to avoid. He’ll address the conference Thursday morning. You’ll also hear Thursday from Deb Carey, winner of the Ken Hendricks Memorial “Seize the Day” award. She is the co-founder and president of the award-winning New Glarus Brewing Co. Think “Spotted Cow!” 
2. You’ll watch the “Diligent (Baker’s) Dozen” finalists in the 20thannual Governor’s Business Plan Contest sweat it out: The pressure is on! Our judges will decide who takes home the top prizes in the 2023 BPC after 13 super-finalists give short pitches between 3 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. We’ll announce the winners Thursday afternoon.
3. You’ll be a part of celebrating Milwaukee’s renaissance: With its lakefront development and projects such as the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee has changed its skyline –and its attitude about startups. Several panel discussions at the conference will feature how young companies and investors are remaking the Cream City’s business landscape. 
4. You’ll hear from equity investors on how to approach them in uncertain times. Our plenary panel of four investors from different funds and networks will offer their advice on pursuing venture and angel dollars. That’s also Thursday. 
5. You’ll learn from successful entrepreneurs: The panels will include the likes of Laura King, Accure Medical; Thomas “Rock” MackieRaymond Seaver, zizzl; Valeri Lucks, Honeypie; Marian Singer, Wellntel; Sherry Zhang, GenoPalete; Melinda Caughill, i65; and Steven Visuri, Stem Pharm. 
6. You might bump into a seasoned investor: Investors groups who will be attending the conference include: Baird Capital, Bascom Ventures, BrightStar Wisconsin, Capital Midwest Investors, CSA Partners, gener8tor, Golden Angels Investors, HealthX Ventures, Idea Fund of La Crosse, J.P. Morgan Chase, Kegonsa Capital Partners, Laerdal Million Lives Fund, Madison Development Corp., Madison Lake Capital, Midwest Wealth Ventures, Milwaukee Venture Partners, Rock River Capital Partners, TitletownTech, Tundra Angels, VC 414, Venture Investors, VITALIZE Venture Capital, Winnow Fund, Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Wisconsin Investment Partners, Wisconsin River Business Angelsand Ziegler Alternative Investments
7. You can tour the Wisconsin Innovation Showcase in our exhibit areas: About two-dozen companies will be featured in an exhibit space that serves as a crossroads between major program venues. A dedicated networking session will also take place in this space following the lunch on Thursday. Grab a coffee, a snack – and make some connections!
8. Discounts are available for military veterans and students. We are offering a $79 rate for returning U.S. military veterans who would like to learn more about starting and running a business. Students get the $69 rate. 
9. You won’t leave hungry: Breakfast, lunch, snacks and a reception are included in your registration fee. It’s hard to go wrong on that alone!
10. You’ll be a part of a major networking event: Whether it’s the luncheon, the reception, the panels or lobby conversations, you’ll meet hundreds of people who are building Wisconsin’s entrepreneurial economy. Join them! 
Learn more by visiting WiTrepsConference.com.