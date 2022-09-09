National Bank of Commerce (NBC) purchased 60 blocks of solar from Superior Water Light and Power’s (SWL&P) new community solar garden. This new solar garden will provide renewable energy to Superior’s residents and businesses that wish to partake. Uniquely enough, the split between residential and commercial customers is about 50/50. The garden will be built on the corner of 28th and Hammond near Heritage Park.
Joscelyn Skandel, Manager of Regulatory Compliance, Policy & Rates at SWL&P stated, “Having a business like NBC sign up and support us on this project is a win-win-win for NBC, the community and SWL&P. NBC is a respected business in the community and having them share in our vision of providing renewable energy to our residents and businesses alike is powerful. Together we are advancing a clean-energy future.”
“Renewable energy, such as solar, is a great option for everyone,” said Steve Burgess, President & CEO of NBC. “The ability to power our Superior-Midtown (2822 Tower Ave) location 100% by renewable energy aligns perfectly with the bank’s vision for the future. We want to leave the community better than we found it, and this aids in that goal. Being able to work directly with our local utility made the decision easy. Thank you, SWL&P, for believing in this project and bringing it to life.”
National Bank of Commerce is headquartered in Superior and also has locations in Duluth, Esko, Hermantown, Hibbing, Poplar and Solon Springs. The bank’s web address is nbcbanking.com