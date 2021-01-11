National Bank of Commerce (NBC), is the area’s largest, locally owned, full-service community bank. Giving back to the community in which they serve is at the heart of what NBC does. It’s extremely important to the bank to support organizations that provide their time and resources for the betterment of the Twin Ports business community.
National Bank of Commerce was one of the first organizations to demonstrate support of the Entrepreneur Fund’s Envest Capital Campaign and recently made their second donation installment of $125,000. NBC’s donation demonstrated a strong commitment to the program which directly contributed to the Entrepreneur Fund successfully securing additional major gifts. The goal of this campaign is to enable capitalization of the Entrepreneur Fund to complete $20 million in annual lending to small businesses in our communities. They have met this loan production level in 2020 and are gearing up to access additional financing in early 2021 as they anticipate added demands due to COVID-19. To learn more about the Entrepreneur Fund you can visit their website, https://www.entrepreneurfund.org/.
Shawn Wellnitz, President and CEO of the Entrepreneur Fund stated, “NBC and their leadership recognized the vision and opportunity of our capital campaign – what it means for small businesses, our community, and the regional economy. It has unlocked support from major donors and, in the end, over $20 million in new flexible capital for small businesses. NBC was the early catalyst that made the campaign possible.”