National Bank of Commerce (NBC), is the area’s largest, locally-owned, full-service community bank. It’s important for NBC to give back to the communities in which we serve. With the holidays upon us many are thinking of shopping for gifts, travel and time with family. For some, this isn’t the case as many children in our area don’t have sufficient food on the weekends.
Project Joy is a non-profit organization that provides healthy meals to kids on the weekends. The food is packed in backpacks and delivered to those in need on Fridays. The backpack contains two breakfasts, two snacks and two dinners. Project Joy provides 1,200 meals to local children every week and a child can be fed for just under $4. Project Joy is organized and run by Laura Plys.
Where’s Duke? is a true story written by author Dan Urshan of Duluth, MN. This children’s book is a heartwarming tale of a boy who loves his black Labrador, Duke, more than anything. When Duke goes missing one day, good samaritans and the local humane society pitch in to care for him until he can be reunited with his family. A portion of the proceeds from this book go back to Animal Allies.
National Bank of Commerce has teamed up with these two organizations to provide 1,200 copies of the Where’s Duke? book to be added in the backpacks for kids along with their weekend meals. These will go out between Thanksgiving and Christmas in hopes of bringing a little more joy to these children during the holiday season.
Dan Urshan stated, “I’m inspired by the generosity of NBC as they continue to support the community in which they serve. In this case they are sending a message of hope and love to the kids of the Northland this holiday season by providing them with an inspirational book.”
“Project Joy is humbled to have been chosen to receive a donation of Where’s Duke? children’s books. The donations from NBC shows their support and dedication to youth literacy. A gift from NBC to Where’s Duke? – from Where’s Duke? to Project Joy – from Project Joy to the hands of a child. Now that’s a true example of local support” said Laura Plys – Founder of Project Joy.
