DULUTH-SUPERIOR – On Monday, September 16 through Thursday, September 19 National Bank of Commerce associates will be volunteering throughout the Twin Ports to give back to the communities we serve and highlight the importance of community banks by giving back.
Steve Burgess, President & CEO of National Bank of Commerce stated, “We’ve been a pillar in the Twin Ports region for over 85 years. Part of that is due to our philanthropy. We see the needs in our community and do our part to help fill the gaps. Community Impact Week is one of my favorite weeks of the year. Seeing all of our associates out volunteering, to better this place we call home, is a truly heart-warming feeling.”
Monday, September 16, 2019
What: Ely’s Peak Bike Trail Building
When: 8:30–12:00 and 1:00–4:30
Where: Ely’s Peak - near Gary New Duluth, off of Becks Road with a small parking lot about two miles from Grand Avenue on the right side of Becks Rd.
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
What: Lucius Woods Park Invasive Species Removal
When: 8:30–12:00
Where: Lucius Woods County Park - 245 E Main St, Solon Springs, WI
•••
What: Highway 2 Cleanup
When: 1:00-4:30
Where: Highway 2 – NBC Poplar, 4994 S Memorial Drive, Poplar, WI
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
What: Rose Garden Maintenance
When: 8:30–12:00
Where: Leif Erickson Rose Garden
•••
What: Kingsbury Creek Tree Planting
When: 1:00-4:30
Where: Kingsbury Creek – Duluth, MN (near the Lake Superior Zoo off of Grand Ave)
Thursday, September 19, 2019
What: Pier/Boardwalk Painting and Staining
When: 8:30–12:00
Where: Barkers Island – off of Highway 2 in Superior, WI. Areas on the inner beach towards the hotel.
•••
What: Ski Trail Restoration
When: 1:00-4:30
Where: Millennium Trail - entrance at intersection of 28th Street and Wyoming Ave in Superior, WI