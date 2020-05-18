National Bank of Commerce (NBC), is the area’s largest, locally-owned, full-service community bank. It’s important for NBC to give back to the communities in which they serve. In the midst of COVID-19 it is vital to support the small businesses and nonprofits in our community.
Through the partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, NBC was able to award $20,000 to the Head of the Lakes United Way. The organization’s mission is to unite caring people and mobilize resources to empower individuals and strengthen communities. To learn more about the United Way you can visit their website, hlunitedway.org.
“Local nonprofits like Head of the Lakes United Way are experiencing a number of challenges related to the pandemic,” said Matt Hunter, President of Head of the Lakes United Way. "There’s an increased need for our services. We're trying to maintain operations while staff works from home and due to COVID-19-related financial pressures on individuals and employers, we’re searching for creative ways to raise funds. That’s why this donation provided by National Bank of Commerce is so important. We're grateful for NBC's generosity in the face of this public health and economic emergency.”
National Bank of Commerce is headquartered in Superior and also has locations in Duluth, Esko, Hermantown, Hibbing, Poplar and Solon Springs. The bank’s web address is nbcbanking.com