National Bank of Commerce (NBC), is the area’s largest, locally-owned, full-service community bank. It’s important for NBC to give back to the communities in which we serve. NBC is committed to continually enhancing the economic vitality and social welfare of our communities through corporate sponsorships, charitable donations and public relations.
This past year served as a milestone year when it comes to our corporate philanthropy. Our single largest donation in 2018 was to the Entrepreneur Fund for a total of $125,000. The Entrepreneur Fund actively partners with entrepreneurs in northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin to help them build, grow and succeed. NBC also signed a multi-year contract with Everfi, Inc. which is a well-known financial literacy partner. It’s imperative that we place a higher value on financial literacy, not only for our youth but adults as well. Our programs offer interactive content for small business and people of all ages. Another donation that’s very important to us is our Fox21 Strength in the Community Scholarship, where we award a Northland student with $10,000 to go towards their dream of pursuing a higher education.
Steve Burgess, President & CEO, stated “Community banks are the lifeblood of our region, in order to keep our economy strong and thriving it’s vital that we give back to our community members and non-profits. It’s one of the bank’s missions to continuously support a variety of organizations, to have even a small hand in their success is extremely fulfilling. We’re excited to see what we can help accomplish in 2019.”
National Bank of Commerce is headquartered in downtown Superior and also has banks in midtown Superior, Duluth, Hermantown, Poplar and Solon Springs. The bank’s web address is nbcbanking.com.