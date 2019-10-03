In space, can anyone hear you shout? The answer to that question is explored on this week’s edition of “Simply Superior”, which airs at 10 a.m. on Friday. October 4 on 91.3 KUWS-FM/Superior and 90.9-WUWS-FM/Ashland. Guest Bob King, aka "Astro Bob," a long time Twin Ports resident and retired Duluth News Tribune chief photographer joins host Robin Washington to discuss his new book, “Urban Legends from Space: The Biggest Myths About Space Demystified.” The No. 1 misconception? That the Earth is flat.
The show will also feature University of Wisconsin Superior transportation expert Professor Richard Stewart, who discusses all things that move, sail or fly – from replacing the Blatnik Bridge to a simple change in Wisconsin regulations that could allow driverless trucks.
“Simply Superior” is a locally produced weekly program focused on issues specific to northern Wisconsin. The show, hosted and produced by Robin Washington, airs at 10 a.m. on Mondays on 91.3 KUWS-FM/Superior and 90.9-WUWS-FM/Ashland. Archives are available at https://www.wpr.org/programs/simply-superior.