Minnesotans can enroll through December 22 at 11:59 p.m.
ST. PAUL, Minn.—MNsure's open enrollment period began Sunday, November 1, and runs through December 22, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Minnesotans looking for 2021 health or dental coverage should visit MNsure.org to shop and compare plans. Most Minnesotans who purchase private health plans through MNsure qualify for financial help to lower the cost of their insurance.
MNsure's Contact Center will have extended hours during the open enrollment period, including evening assistance on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Contact Center hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday: 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
MNsure's Contact Center can be reached at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.
Free expert enrollment help without leaving home
MNsure-certified brokers and navigators provide free enrollment help through virtual meetings, phone appointments or in-person meetings that follow the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 safety guidelines. Find free help.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that having comprehensive health insurance has never been more important,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “MNsure is here to help you get health coverage and give you and your family a little more peace of mind during this uncertain time. Enroll through MNsure.org by December 22, so you can be sure you’re covered come January 1, 2021.”
Quickly view plans available to you
Compare medical and dental plans side by side before applying by using MNsure's Plan Comparison Tool. Get estimates on premium costs, deductibles and more. Minnesotans can also use the tool to see if they qualify for financial help.
MNsure is Minnesota's health insurance marketplace where individuals and families can shop, compare and choose health insurance coverage that meets their needs. MNsure is the only place you can apply for financial help to lower the cost of your monthly insurance premium and out-of-pocket costs. Most Minnesotans who enroll through MNsure qualify for financial help.