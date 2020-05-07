Business products provide best practices, help correct supply chain disruptions
ST. PAUL, MN (05/07/20) – The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce released a suite of business products today to help businesses across the state reopen safely and correct supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“Whether they have remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, or are preparing to open again, businesses throughout Minnesota are adjusting their practices and workspaces to mitigate health risks and boost consumer confidence,” said Vicki Stute, Vice President of Programs and Businesses Services for the Chamber. “These best practices and connections will help restore their businesses and get our economy back on track.”
Chamber business products, which are ordinarily only available to Chamber members, are available to any Minnesota business during the COVID-19 crisis.
• The Return to Work Checklist is available online. Additional one-on-one assistance is offered through the Chamber’s Grow Minnesota! Partnership.
• MN Supplier Match is an online database of thousands of suppliers throughout Minnesota, with specific access to suppliers of many of the critical COVID-19-related goods that can help businesses reopen safely, once allowed to do so.
“Access to local suppliers has never been more important,” said Doug Loon, President of the Minnesota Chamber. “Throughout COVID, we’ve seen businesses benefitting from knowing each other and knowing each other’s’ experiences. Creating tighter connections in the business community will help our state’s economy recover and find lasting success.”
The Minnesota Chamber is a statewide organization representing more than 6,300 businesses of all types and sizes – and more than half a million employees – throughout Minnesota. The Chamber works tirelessly for its members; providing one-on-one business services, opportunities to grow their networks and knowledge base, and cultivating an economic environment where businesses stay and grow in our state. A business climate that allows for innovation and forward-thinking leadership will help grow the strength of Minnesota’s economy for generations to come.