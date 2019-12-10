ST. PAUL, MN (12/10/19) – Minnesota Chamber President Doug Loon issued the following statement in response to today’s announcement that the Trump Administration and House Democrats reached a handshake deal on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement:
“On behalf of our members, we hope this paves the way for final agreement. Trade with our North American partners means prosperity for Minnesota farmers, manufacturers, small businesses and their employees. This agreement will create confidence in the markets and create new opportunities for workers across a range of industries.”