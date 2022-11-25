As you likely know, each year PolyMet supportsaspiring science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) students with scholarships.
PolyMet will award $7,500 in scholarships to students for four‑year degree, two‑year degree or certificate programs.
Mining for Excellence STEM scholarships are now open for applicants!
Latest News
- Mining for Excellence STEM scholarships are now open for applicants!
- Bezos: Don't buy expensive items
- Shop small this Small Business Saturday
- Volk named director of Northern Lakes Surgery Center
- Mining has a viable future, Goncalves tells state chamber
- Kohl’s pulls full-year outlook
- City of Duluth's 1200 Fund provides funding to support regional Child Care Workforce Solutions Pilot Project
- National Apprenticeship week being observed
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
How do you feel about Downtown Duluth
The downtown area has reopened after three years of street construction.
You voted:
Should Visit Duluth be replaced by a private marketing agency?
City Hall has put local tourism promotion up for bid.
You voted:
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.