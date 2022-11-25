As you likely know, each year PolyMet supportsaspiring science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) students with scholarships.

PolyMet will award $7,500 in scholarships to students for four‑year degree, two‑year degree or certificate programs.

Recommend a deserving student now.

Deadline: January 15, 2023

The winner will be announced during the Minnesota State High School Hockey tournament broadcast in March.

Thanks for your continued support of our PolyMet project! 