Proceeds Support the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland
Some of the area’s most popular restaurants will be asking for your vote Wednesday, August 14, as they compete for the title of best burger during the 2019 Grill Wars at Bayfront Festival Park. Presented by Midwest Communications, the 5:00 to 8:00 PM event supports the work of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland.
Restaurants will not only be competing for the title of best burger, but also a $1,000 cash prize from Centricity Credit Union. Restaurants grilling this year include Adolph Store, Cast Iron Bar & Grill, Grandma’s Restaurants, Lucky’s 13 Pub, McKenzie’s Bar & Grill, Northwoods Family Grille, Outback Steakhouse, Ruth’s Vegetarian Gourmet, Alborn Tavern, The Other Place Bar & Grill and NE Bar & Grill.
A cash bar and beverages will be available from Grandma's Restaurants, and free chips will be provided by Frito Lay. Tickets are sold at the entrance for $10. Each ticket gets 12 quarter of a burger to samples.
Thanks also to Fond-Du-Luth Casino, Super One Foods, Waste Management, Stewart’s Bikes & Sports, and London Road Rental for supporting this year’s Grill Wars. Each year, thousands come down to Bayfront Festival Park for this exciting event to support our community’s youth. Boys & Girls Clubs staff will be available at the event for interviews.
Since 1971, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland (www.bgcnorth.org) has been in the forefront of youth development in Duluth and the surrounding area. The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs is to empower and inspire all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as caring, productive, responsible citizens. Last year, our Clubs reached over 7,000 youth, provided over 2,500 hours of academic tutoring, and served over 90,000 healthy meals and snacks. Our Clubs focus on providing youth a safe, positive environment after school. To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northland, visit www.bgcnorth.org.