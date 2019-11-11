It is with heavy hearts that Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) shares of the passing of longtime Membership, Outreach and Minnesota Cooks TM Director Bruce Miller.
Bruce had been a part of the MFU team since 2007. Growing up on a dairy farm in central
Minnesota, he had a passion for family farmers and rural communities.
“Bruce dedicated his life to working for social justice, building relationships all over
Minnesota that ultimately benefited MFU as an organization,” MFU President Gary Wertish said. “We were lucky to have him as a part of our team. He was well-regarded among family farmers, at the State Capitol, in the media and in food circles. He was always full of ideas for ways to increase MFU’s outreach to all kinds of people, and he served as the face of the ever-growing Minnesota Cooks program.
“I and everyone at MFU will deeply miss Bruce Miller. We send our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends.”