Local students are getting a free education in how to manage their money. Members
Cooperative Credit Union is working with Banzai, a national award-winning financial literacy program, to make an
online, remote-friendly curriculu m available to 45 schools in the area com pletely free.
"Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments
that are based on real life," Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai, said. "But because Members Cooperative
Credit Union is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it's important that kids develop sound
financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Members Cooperative Credit Union realizes that and they're
doing something about it."
Banzai is an interactive, online program supplemented by printed workbooks and aligns wit h Minnesota state
curriculum requirements for personal finance education. The course work can be completed on any internet enabled
computer or mobile device, and teachers are able to monitor student progress remotely. It has become the largest
program of its kind, servicing more than 60,000 teachers nationwide.
Members Cooperative Credit Union has offered time, money, industry experience, and a variety of credit union
resources to help local schools teach personal finance in the classroom. Students using the program are exposed to
real-life scenarios where they learn to pay bills and balance a budget – but it’s not always easy. Students must learn
to manage unexpected expenses such as parking tickets, interest charges and overdraft fees. The educational
program also introduces students to auto loans, bank statements, entertainment costs, savings and more.
Teachers interested in using the Banzai program can visit membersccu.teachbanzai.com or call 888-822-6924