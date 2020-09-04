Local students are getting a free education in how to manage their money. Members

Cooperative Credit Union is working with Banzai, a national award-winning financial literacy program, to make an

online, remote-friendly curriculu m available to 45 schools in the area com pletely free.

"Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments

that are based on real life," Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai, said. "But because Members Cooperative

Credit Union is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it's important that kids develop sound

financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Members Cooperative Credit Union realizes that and they're

doing something about it."

Banzai is an interactive, online program supplemented by printed workbooks and aligns wit h Minnesota state

curriculum requirements for personal finance education. The course work can be completed on any internet enabled

computer or mobile device, and teachers are able to monitor student progress remotely. It has become the largest

program of its kind, servicing more than 60,000 teachers nationwide.

Members Cooperative Credit Union has offered time, money, industry experience, and a variety of credit union

resources to help local schools teach personal finance in the classroom. Students using the program are exposed to

real-life scenarios where they learn to pay bills and balance a budget – but it’s not always easy. Students must learn

to manage unexpected expenses such as parking tickets, interest charges and overdraft fees. The educational

program also introduces students to auto loans, bank statements, entertainment costs, savings and more.

Teachers interested in using the Banzai program can visit membersccu.teachbanzai.com or call 888-822-6924