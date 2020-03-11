Minneapolis—Medica, a non-profit health insurer, has selected Woodland Bank in Grand Rapids to deposit $250,000 of its reserves. The money will be used by Woodland Bank to fund loans to local farmers, small businesses and individuals in the Grand Rapids area. Medica has selected more than 80 banks throughout the state of Minnesota in which to deposit a portion of its reserves. Banks were selected for the deposits based on the local economic needs of the communities they serve.
"We are honored to be chosen as a recipient of Medica's reserves. The deposit will allow us to fund loans to more local businesses which boost our economy and individuals to help families prosper. Together with Medica we can make an even bigger positive impact in our community,” said Brian Nicklason, Woodland Bank's President/CEO.
“This is exactly the kind of impact we envisioned when we developed our approach to banking locally,” said John Naylor, Medica’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal is to give community banks more resources to support families and small businesses in our communities.”
Under the local banking program, Medica will deposit more than $20 million of its reserves in local community banks throughout the state. Medica is supported in this effort by the Independent Community Bankers of Minnesota (ICBM).
Medica is committed to supporting the communities it serves. In addition to the $20 million made available through the localized banking program, the Medica Foundation provides about $2 million in grants to non-profit organizations in its service area to support the work they do to address health care issues in their communities. Medica’s annual report, which includes the
organization’s community involvement activities, is available online.