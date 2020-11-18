The COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, with cases in the region increasing rapidly. As a result, we will be closing our branch lobbies until further notice, beginning on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
During this closure, we will continue to offer many options that enable us to serve our members while ensuring the safety of all.
Service will be available through our drive-thrus and in-person by appointment or through video banking.
Need to contact us by phone? We have established designated phone numbers for mortgage lending, business services, and general inquiries, to make it easier to reach us.
Mortgage Lending: 218-625-8580
Business Services: 218-625-8890
General Inquiries: 1-800-296-8871
During appointments, the safety of our members and team members will continue to be our priority. Please plan to arrive at your appointment time, as in-office waiting areas will not be available. By state mandate, face coverings are required.
We would also like to remind you that our surcharge-free ATMs are always available, and we strongly encourage you to consider using our convenient technology resources.