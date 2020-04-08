Essentia Health and St. Luke’s Hospital Receive a Donation
Duluth, MN – maurices announced today that it is donating $250,000 to multiple rural community hospitals to support healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this recognition, both Essentia Health (and its rural affiliates), and St. Luke’s Hospital received a donation.
“With maurices stores in more than 900 communities, we are proud to support our local healthcare workers who are on the frontlines treating patients in rural hospitals. These individuals are truly hometown healthcare heroes,” said George Goldfarb, maurices President & CEO.
Goldfarb added, “This escalating crisis has transformed the way we think and work. Like other organizations, we are looking for ways we can support our associates, our customers, and our communities. Often rural hospitals don’t get the support they need, and by providing them with a monetary donation they will be able to purchase what they need most in this fight against COVID-19. It was also important for us to recognize Essentia Health and St. Luke’s Hospital, both who are instrumental in keeping our community safe and healthy.”